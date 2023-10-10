Giveaway: Enter to win a $50 gift card to try Blue Ribbon BBQ, Time Out Market Boston’s newest vendor

Sign up for The Dish
Time Out Market Boston, Fenway’s food and cultural market that showcases the best of the city under one roof, welcomes Blue Ribbon BBQ to its curated selection of vendors, bringing their menu of slow-cooked, wood-smoked pulled pork, chicken, ribs, beef ends and more, to Boston BBQ fans.
Established in 1955, Blue Ribbon BBQ is inspired by the classic roadside barbecue joints that dot the American South. The kitchen at Time Out Market Boston marks their fifth outpost — and first location in Boston’s city limits — of the acclaimed family-owned business.
