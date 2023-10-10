Food Giveaway: Enter to win a $50 gift card to try Blue Ribbon BBQ, Time Out Market Boston’s newest vendor Two winners will be selected Oct. 12. Blue Ribbon BBQ's Beef Ends sandwich. Joe Presti

Time Out Market Boston, Fenway’s food and cultural market that showcases the best of the city under one roof, welcomes Blue Ribbon BBQ to its curated selection of vendors, bringing their menu of slow-cooked, wood-smoked pulled pork, chicken, ribs, beef ends and more, to Boston BBQ fans.

Established in 1955, Blue Ribbon BBQ is inspired by the classic roadside barbecue joints that dot the American South. The kitchen at Time Out Market Boston marks their fifth outpost — and first location in Boston’s city limits — of the acclaimed family-owned business.

Enter now for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Blue Ribbon BBQ at Time Out Market. Two winners will be selected Oct. 12.

Location 📍

Time Out Market Boston, 401 Park Dr, Boston

Prize Details 🎟️

Prize: Two $50 gift cards to Blue Ribbon BBQ at Time Out Market Boston

Giveaway Dates: Oct. 10-11

Winners and Selection Date: 2 winners will be selected Oct. 12

Eligibility: Provide email for Boston.com’s Things to Do, B-Side, and Time Out Market