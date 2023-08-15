Food Giveaway: Enter to win a $25 gift card to FoMu Ice Cream The local plant-based ice cream shop has a new location in Quincy Market. Reagan Byrne

Enter to win a $25 gift card to FoMu ice cream. Boston’s premier plant-based ice cream brand created by Deena Jalal in 2011 is now open in Quincy Market.

FoMu ice cream is made from scratch with carefully sourced, all-natural ingredients. The signature small-batch dairy-free ice creams are made with coconut milk and a blend of organic, natural sweeteners that is served by the scoop as well as in frappes, novelties, sundaes, and ice cream cakes.

FoMu’s Quincy Market location is open beginning at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Prize Details 🎟️