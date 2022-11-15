Food Does the best slice of pie in America exist in Boston? ‘GMA’ wants to find out. The show will hold a contest between two Boston area bakeries on Wednesday. Watch Petsi Pies and Sweet Teez Bakery compete on Nov. 16. Photo Courtesy of Good Morning America

Fans of Boston’s famous pies, take note! “Good Morning America” will be hosting “United States of Pie,” a week-long series where they will be searching for the country’s best pies. The show will be going on a four-city tour, landing in Boston on Nov. 16.

Two local Bostonian establishments have been selected to compete against each other, Petsi Pies and Sweet Teez Bakery. Their desserts will be tested by restaurateur and TV personality Ming Tsai, former Patriots cornerback Ty Law, and former Red Sox pitcher Manny Delcarmen. The Boston winner will then compete in a final live bake-off against other cities’ winners at the “GMA” studio in New York City on Nov. 18. The winner will take home a $10,000 cash prize.

See the “GMA” announcement in their Facebook video below, and tune in on Wednesday to support these local businesses.

Correction: A previous version of this story referred to the show airing on Tuesday. It will air Wednesday, Nov. 16. Boston.com regrets the error.