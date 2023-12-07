Holiday recipe: Christmas short ribs from Fox & the Knife’s Karen Akunowicz

Sign up for The Dish
When you think of what meal to serve your family and friends on Christmas Day, you may need some inspiration. We asked Boston area chefs for their favorite holiday dishes and a recipe to share with Boston.com readers.
Karen Akunowicz, chef and owner of Fox & the Knife and Bar Volpe in South Boston, offered Christmas short ribs. According to Akunowicz, the dish is something that you can prepare the morning of Dec. 25 or the day before. She described how it fits in with her own family’s traditions.
“We get up on Christmas morning, we open presents, we sit around [having] bagels and coffee — and then, I make the short ribs. I get them in the oven,” Akunowicz said. “And they’re going and braising, before anybody even comes over for a midday meal… These short ribs definitely say love… but you get to actually spend time with your family.”
The Christmas short rib recipe appears in Akunowicz’ cookbook, “Crave: Bold Recipes That Make You Want Seconds, which was published this past September. She told Boston.com that she has enjoyed making them for her family over the past few years. Braised in tomato and red wine, and served with polenta, the short ribs began as an addition to the meal and turned into the star of the show.
“Everyone wants to make sure that there’s leftovers,” Akunowicz said. “Everyone brings Tupperware. It really has become its own very special thing during Christmas for my family.”
Akunowicz won a James Beard Award in the category of Best Chef (Northeast) in 2018. Her first restaurant, Fox & the Knife, inspired by her time spent in Modena, Italy, was a James Beard Award finalist for Best New Restaurant in 2020. She has also appeared on television, in shows such as “Top Chef” and “Tournament of Champions,” and is a recurring judge on “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
Being outspoken about her identity as a queer femme has been important to Akunowicz. During her time working in the industry, she has experienced the diversity of the people employed in restaurants, whether that be racial, sexual, or otherwise. Akunowicz added that she would like to see these communities represented in leadership roles.
“The folks who work in restaurants span all of this diversity, but it has been a long time coming to start to see ownership and leadership [that] mirrors that,” she said. “… My number one mission is to help make sure that the folks owning and running restaurants look far more like the folks who are working in restaurants, who are the heart of our restaurants.”
