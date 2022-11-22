Hue will open at the Copley Square Hotel in Back Bay

Sign up for The Dish
Stay up to date on the latest food news from Boston.com.
A glamorous new restaurant, cocktail, and entertainment venue is coming to Back Bay.
Hue will be opening in the newly renovated Copley Square Hotel during the first week of December. The luxurious space will be home to a restaurant and bar, bringing a fine dining and nightlife destination to the neighborhood. The name comes from the spot’s location on Huntington Avenue and Exeter Street. The spot is the product of a collaboration between partners George Aboujaoude (Bijou, Committee, Eva), Maurice Rodriguez (Fat Hen, La Brasa), event organizer Robert Eugene, and tech entrepreneur Nick Saber.
“We’ve been planning it for the better part of a year,” Aboujaoude said. “The space, the hotel, is iconic. It goes back to the 40s, when it used to be a jazz bar. It had so much history behind it, and we’re very excited to be a part of such a historic hotel.”
The ambitious project features three different spaces on two levels that are sure to draw a crowd. On the street level, there will be a dining room and lobby bar serving pan American dishes, such as crispy chicken wings with sweet chili sauce, kofta meatballs in Indian spiced tomato sauce, and a vegetarian Impossible burger. The room will be decorated with floral wallpaper and embrace a “warm yet modern mixture of light and dark marbles,” according to a press release.
The lower level will include a nightclub-sized long bar and second dining room, where you can order dishes such as the escargot with XO butter, twice cooked noodles with beef in oyster sauce, and whole fried fish with sweet and sour sauce. Guests can spot a mural by local artist Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs, honoring jazz greats, on display.
A backroom speakeasy with an art deco vibe will also welcome visitors downstairs. Here, they will find specialty drinks at a rich, rose-colored bar.
“It’s meant to be a little bit more intimate, focusing more on the cocktail and cocktail experience,” Aboujaoude said.
Hue will eventually have a live music program, Aboujaoude said, completing the dynamic experience that guests will be able to have at the Copley Square Hotel spot.
“We definitely will have some space set aside for hotel guests, but we are looking to … cater to the Back Bay/South End residents,” he said. “It’s always great to have tourists and guests come in, but we really want to be neighborhood focused first and have our regular clientele.”
Hue, 90 Exeter St., Boston
Stay up to date on the latest food news from Boston.com.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.