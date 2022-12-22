Food Nantucket’s Stubbys will expand to the Seaport The new Boston branch is slated to open spring 2023. Comfort food served at Stubbys, coming to Boston in the spring. Photo courtesy of Stubbys

Stubbys, a family-owned restaurant in Nantucket known for its comfort food and late-night bites, will be making its way to the Seaport this spring. The casual eatery, which first opened in 2000, will expand to 43 Northern Ave. in March or April of 2023, according to the location’s managing partner Saugat Mali.

“The Seaport offers many elements that have made Stubbys successful, especially having both a local and tourist customer base and offering a late night community of bars and restaurants,” Mali told Boston.com.

The “after hours hub” will be joining other Nantucket imports, such as Nautilus Pier 4 and Lola 42, in the area. Stubbys will be open seven days a week, serving its full menu as early as 7 a.m. and welcoming patrons as late as 2 a.m., Mali said. Customers will be able to order at the counter and seat themselves at the tables indoors or at a seasonal patio.

On the Boston menu, guests will find chicken sandwiches, burgers, Jamaican jerk chicken, buffalo popcorn chicken, steak and cheese sandwiches, and more. While the restaurant will bring along some classics from the original Stubbys’ menu, there will be new items as well, like the Hungry Man Breakfast Sandwich, a dish that had only briefly appeared in the Nantucket kitchen. There will also be a “secret menu,” a fun twist on the restaurant’s offerings, that guests can order from by asking for staff recommendations.

The new Stubbys location will be 1,805 square feet, bigger than the original, and will retain the character of a “mom-and-pop shop,” Mali said. Guests will enter a welcoming space with wood tables and brick walls. The restaurant will be decorated with photographs of Nantucket scenes, recalling the island’s culture and community. The spot’s energy will change throughout the day, with speakers playing classic rock in the morning and tropical house music in the evening.

Mali said that the way staff treat customers is part of the restaurant’s traditions.

“I take so much pride in the way we treat our customers. People come in, not just for the food, but just to say ‘hi’ to our people behind the counter,” he said. “We’re like friends. We’re like a tight knit community. We’re like a family.”

Stubbys will be open seven days a week, 7 a.m.-2 a.m., at 43 Northern Ave., Boston.

Tell us: Do you have a favorite restaurant in the Seaport? Let us know what you order there and what you like about the spot.

