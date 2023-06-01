Food Here are 5 cocktails to sip on during Pride Month Head to one of these Greater Boston bars serving specialty cocktails in honor of Pride. The Pride Cocktail at Flight Club Boston. Photo courtesy of Flight Club Boston

Pride Month has officially arrived, and celebratory drinks are in order. For the first time since 2019, the city will hold a Pride parade on June 10, organized by Boston Pride For The People (BP4TP).

“It’s time for a unified Pride for everyone to enjoy,” BP4TP president Adrianna Boulin said in a press release. “The last time we came together, there was a different president, a different governor, a different mayor. The pandemic kept us apart for a long time. Now, all of us are eager to reconnect, embrace each other as a community, and most importantly have fun.”

You may be looking for a place to celebrate in the city. Many local restaurants and bars are serving specialty cocktails in honor of Pride, and we’ve rounded up six of them that you’ll want to try. Scroll down to see what you may want to sip on — many of the proceeds will go to organizations that support LGBTQ rights, like BAGLY (The Boston Alliance of Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Youth).

Come Get It Bae

Visit Bambara Kitchen & Bar at the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge to sip on the Come Get It Bae. It’s composed of watermelon and basil Grey Goose, Aperol, St. Elder, lime juice, simple syrup, and it’s topped with Mionetto prosecco. The restaurant will donate $1 from the sale of each cocktail to BAGLY. 25 Edwin H Land Blvd., Cambridge

Flight Club’s Pride Cocktail

Flight Club Boston has put a spin on their signature mango pisco cocktail, The Vicuña, reinventing it for Pride. Celebrate with this drink, which blends together pisco, mango, clove, lime, and egg whites, featuring a colorful topper. All proceeds will benefit BAGLY. 60 Seaport Blvd Suite 215, Boston

Marsha P. Johnson

Honoring trans activist Marsha P. Johnson, Oak Long Bar + Kitchen at the Fairmont Copley Plaza has created a cocktail named after the Stonewall uprising’s most notable figure. The drink is made from Absolut Citron vodka, passionfruit, lemon, and falernum. The restaurant will donate $1 from the sale of each cocktail to BAGLY. 138 St. James Ave., Boston

Purse First

Dorchester’s dbar will serve Purse First, a shared large format cocktail that comes in a ceramic purse. It combines strawberry lemongrass vodka, pomegranate juice, strawberry liqueur, lemonade, fresh strawberry garnish, and it’s “finished with two rose prosecco splits,” dunked in the cocktail, according to a staff member. 1236 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester

Taking Flight

At Alibi Bar & Lounge at The Liberty Hotel, try the Taking Flight, which is made up of New Amsterdam gin, creme de violet, lemon, and prosecco. For every one of these drinks ordered in June, $1 will be donated to BAGLY. Pair your cocktail with green beans tempura and duck fat fries. 215 Charles St., Boston

