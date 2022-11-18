Food Roundhead Brewing Company opens taproom in Hyde Park Owners say the spot will be the first Latino-owned brewery in Massachusetts. Enjoy a drink at the new Roundhead Brewing Company taproom. Photo courtesy of Alex Budnitz

A new taproom in Hyde Park aims to bring people together through community connections.

Roundhead Brewing Company opened on Nov. 4 in a former industrial complex at One Westinghouse Plaza, after initially planning to open in the fall of 2021. Owners Luis Espinoza and Craig Panzer say it is the first Latino-owned brewery in Massachusetts, and aim to introduce Latino-inspired beers that feature notes of fruit and corn.

“We have a phrase, ‘¡Cerveza que reúne!’ That means ‘beer brings people together,'” Panzer said. “Beer is a starting place. When people come here, they feel [the] hospitality. They feel welcome. Hyde Park is a very diverse neighborhood. Beer is something that speaks to all different people and brings people together, from soccer clubs, to neighbors, to people looking for a little bit of adventure.”

Advertisement:

The Boston Globe reported that in 2021 there were only a dozen minority-owned breweries out of over 200 in Massachusetts. In recent years, new minority-owned breweries have popped up, such as White Lion Brewing Co. in 2014, and Brockton Beer Co., which opened a taproom this past June.

Many of the beers available at Roundhead are infused with special ingredients, Espinoza, who is also the head brewer, said. For instance, the Chimú is a Peruvian red ale, with purple corn that gives it color and a flavor of bitterness. If you’re looking for a light, refreshing beer, Roundhead offers the Contigo, a Peruvian lager. One step that Espinoza takes is that he studies water profiles from abroad and tries to replicate them, changing them based on mineral content, salt and magnesium levels, and other attributes.

A pizza menu is also available. One flavor is the Smoke Belly, which has crispy, smoked pork belly, with sweet potato puree, mozzarella, pickled onions, cilantro, and yellow pepper sauce. Regular cheese and Italian classic topped with prosciutto, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and a balsamic glaze, will also be available. Roundhead will also be bringing in Mexican food truck Tacos Don Beto on Saturdays, to serve tacos, pupusas, tortas, and more.

Advertisement:

The building in Hyde Park, Panzer said, is a find.

“People smile when they come inside,” he said. “The ceilings are 35 feet tall. There are 18 foot arch windows, all around. It’s a hidden gem. When you discover it, you see this building, you want to go inside. The brick work is beautiful. We have our brewery right at the center, so when you’re in the space, you know you are in a brewery. … We really want to pull through an open environment, where people get together in a really wonderful, hundred year old space that has been reactivated.”

Roundhead Brewing Company, One Westinghouse Plaza, Boston