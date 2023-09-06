Tell us: Where do you go for the best cider doughnuts?

Sign up for The Dish
The weather may still feel like summer, but we know it won’t be long until the signs of fall set in: leaves changing color, crisp autumn air, and apple-flavored pastries filling the cases of cafes. But there’s a particular baked good that we’re interested in: cider doughnuts. We’re aware that New England is a destination for apple picking, and at many of these orchards, you can find shops that specialize in the treat.
Last year, we asked Boston.com readers where they get the best cider doughnuts, and we heard back from over 2,000 people who named 103 locations in New England. Their favorite spot was Red Apple Farm in Phillipston, where the owner told us about the flavorful cider used in the mix. Readers also named Smolak Farms in North Andover, featuring pastries with delicate crusts. Finally, they mentioned Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow, known for its fluffy doughnuts and beautiful settings.
Now that it’s almost fall, we’re asking you once again: Where do you go for the best cider doughnut?
Tell us about what makes them delicious and the nostalgic memories that you have of enjoying them during the cooler months. Plus, we’re putting a second question to you: Do you prefer to snack on cider doughnuts or drink apple cider?
Share your favorite places to get cider doughnuts in New England via the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. Your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.
