Tiffani Faison to open a new Tenderoni’s in former Tiger Mama space

An “unabashedly fun” pizza concept is coming to the Fenway neighborhood this fall.
Famed chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison will be opening an expanded version of Tenderoni’s, her Italian-American concept at High Street Place, in November. The new eatery will take over the space that formerly housed Tiger Mama, her Asian-inspired restaurant that closed last year.
“Tenderoni’s is perfect for this neighborhood and this space,” Faison said, in a press release. “Since the moment we introduced Tenderoni’s at High Street Place earlier this year, we knew this brand had a no holds barred, let your hair down type of mentality to it. It’s that same fun spirit that will carry through in menu, design and atmosphere at the new Tenderoni’s in the Fenway. I’m really
excited to show off what we’ve been working on – we always have a couple of fun tricks up our sleeves!”
The restaurant will feature signature 2.5-foot-long pizzas, with chewy, crunchy crusts. On the menu, guests can find burrata with crispy mushrooms, marsala gravy, and parsley, as well as pastas like pizza pan lasagna with fontina fonduta, gravy meat, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, and burnt edges. There will be dinner dishes like lemon fried chicken, as well as large salads and playful desserts.
The Fenway space, partly inspired by “the best of ’70s and ’80s culture,” will have 140 seats, two bars, and a take-out window for pizza slices and select to-go items.
Tenderoni’s, 1363 Boylston St., Boston
