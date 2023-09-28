Food What it’s like to go on a fall doughnut tour in Boston We tapped Underground Donut Tours to try some local doughnuts around Boston. Maple bacon donuts at Union Square Donuts in Somerville. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

Boston is a city known for its food, from a classic slice of pizza to a wide range of ice cream. When it comes to fall, doughnuts are a delicious, sweet treat perfect for the crisp weather.

Doughnuts are easy to come by in the city, where it feels as if there’s a Dunkin’ on every street corner. However, many local businesses offer the pastry doubling as breakfast and dessert. Given the season, we embarked on a walking tour to visit — and taste — some of the best fall-themed doughnuts in the city.

We tapped Underground Donut Tours, which offers hungry visitors a two-hour guided tour through historic downtown Boston to try some delicious local doughnuts while learning more about the city’s rich history. We embarked on a tour Wednesday morning with a group of about five people, as well as a guide who led us from the Financial District to the North End.

The four stops along the morning walking tour included Kane’s Donuts in the Financial District, Red Apple Farm and Union Square Donuts at the Boston Public Market, and Bova’s Bakery in the North End, each offering a variety of flavors.

Check out each of the doughnuts, how they tasted, and read more behind the history discussed along the way.

99 Oliver St., Boston

Honey-Dip

The first doughnut of the tour is what many might picture when they think of a doughnut — a standard glaze. Unlike other places, Kane’s Donuts makes their glaze using honey. Theirs still looks and tastes like your everyday glazed doughnut, providing a sense of welcome familiarity. While trying this selection, tour attendees learned about the history of Kane’s and its locally-sourced ingredients. The guide discussed how at one point, a company in the Financial District wanted to purchase Kane’s, but the doughnut shop said no, wanting to preserve the integrity of their recipes.

The Honey-Dip from Kane’s Donuts in the Financial District. Laura Emde/Boston.com

Maine Blueberry Cake

The next doughnut tasting of the day, Kane’s Maine Blueberry Cake, brought the tour to Boston Harbor, where attendees learned about the Harbor and its historic events, such as the Boston Tea Party. The doughnut tasted just like a blueberry muffin, aided by the fresh blueberries visible when you took a bite. Take note: The Maine Blueberry Cake is heavier than the Honey-dip, though worked well with the flavor.

The Maine Blueberry Cake from Kane’s Donuts in the Financial District. Laura Emde/Boston.com

Caramel Apple Crunch

If you love apple pie, this is the doughnut for you. From the first bite, you are met with traditional apple pie filling alongside a light and airy doughnut. Atop the doughnut is a caramel spread, evoking the nostalgic experience of biting into a candy apple. This treat was enjoyed outside Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market, while learning about the history behind the location. The market once used to be the main port in Boston, and in 1824 then-mayor Josiah Quincy commissioned the construction of Quincy Market to create a more visually-appealing welcome to Boston.

The Caramel Apple Crunch from Kane’s Donuts in the Financial District. Laura Emde/Boston.com

100 Hanover St., Boston

Mini Cider Doughnut

The next part of the tour took the group to the Boston Public Market, which features dozens of New England-based businesses, offering a range of products from ice cream to eggs. At a corner of the indoor marketplace, Red Apple Farm offers a front row view of their freshly-made mini cider doughnuts, which you can see going through their fryer. The warm doughnut enhanced the flavor of the classic cinnamon sugar, which was made better served alongside a cup of the farm’s apple cider.

The Mini Cider Doughnut from Red Apple Farm at the Boston Public Market. Laura Emde/Boston.com

100 Hanover St., Boston

Salted Brown Butter Cruller

The next doughnut of the tour was from Union Square Donuts, which has a location inside the Boston Public Market. The first of two doughnuts from Union Square was the Salted Brown Butter Cruller, a traditional French cruller with a brown butter glaze. The texture at first bite melts in your mouth, with flavors from the decadent brown sugar glaze shining through.

The Salted Brown Butter Cruller from Union Square Donuts at the Boston Public Market. Laura Emde/Boston.com

Maple Creemee

We love traditional fall flavors in food and beverages, such as the ever-popular pumpkin spice latte. But what if you’re not into the taste of apple or pumpkin? Enter the Maple Creemee doughnut. This dream come true is served with a delicious maple glaze and maple candy from Vermont, and tastes just like homemade maple syrup from the Green Mountain State.

The Maple Creemee from Union Square Donuts at the Boston Public Market. Laura Emde/Boston.com

134 Salem St., Boston

The final stop of the tour was Bova’s Bakery in the North End. A favorite among college students since it’s open 24 hours a day. The bakery offers just one doughnut — the Boston Cream Doughnut, also known as the official doughnut of Massachusetts. The two standout components of the doughnut were its lightness paired with its heavy custard filling. They balanced each other well, making this classic Massachusetts treat easy to eat.

The Boston Cream from Bova’s Bakery in the North End. Laura Emde/Boston.com

