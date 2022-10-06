Food Here’s where to eat and drink to celebrate Halloween in Boston These Boston area destinations are pulling out all the stops. Sushi spot Shore Leave will transform into Scare Leave this October. Photo courtesy of All Heart PR

Still not sure what you’re doing this Halloween? Have no fear! Restaurants and hotels across Boston are getting ready to celebrate in style.

If you’re looking for a fun way of getting into the spirit, we’ve rounded up bashes, pumpkin painting parties, and even a “Hocus Pocus” drag brunch to add to your calendar.

Scroll ahead for a guide to Halloween-themed food and drink events happening around Boston this October.

Do you have a spooky costume idea this Halloween?

A ‘Stranger Things’ party

Ready to journey to the Upside Down? The Liberty Hotel is hosting a “Stranger Things” themed party on Oct. 29. There will be specialty cocktails, live music, and dancing. Full of history and ornate architecture, the former Charles Street Jail is the perfect venue for a spooky celebration. Tickets are $65 for general admission, $115 for a “Stranger Things” dinner at CLINK, $1,250 for VIP table packages, or book an overnight hotel package which includes two signature Bloody Marys).

215 Charles St., Boston

A doughnut making competition

If you’re a connoisseur of sweets, this event at The Banks Fish House may be the perfect way to spend an afternoon. The Rise & Rumble doughnut competition will be held on Oct. 30, bringing together eight of the city’s top pastry chefs and bakers. Guests will be able to sample their doughnuts, enjoy bites and drinks, and vote on their favorite doughnuts and costumes. Tickets are $40 each.

406 Stuart St., Boston

A pumpkin painting party

Channel your inner artist at Lansdowne Pub‘s pumpkin painting parties, held from Oct. 24-31. Guests will decorate pumpkins while sipping from a fall cocktail selection or an additional prix fixe pumpkin party menu. Lansdowne Pub has always been a spot for community to gather, and this October will be no exception. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

1 Lansdowne St., Boston

Feast on a Legend of Sleepy Hollow dinner

Keep your eyes peeled for a headless horseman who may be making an appearance at this dinner. The Revere Hotel‘s Rebel’s Guild will be hosting a Legend of Sleepy Hollow themed meal on Oct. 31. The evening will feature five seasonal dishes, such as roasted beet timbale, citrus-poached lobster, and rosemary-crusted coulotte steak. Guests can also enjoy a “creepy cocktail” as an add on, featuring ingredients like cherry stuffed lychee drizzled with grenadine and activated charcoal tablets, which turn the drink black. Tickets are $55 per person.

200 Stuart St., Boston

A ‘Hocus Pocus’ drag brunch

You may spot the Sanderson sisters at this “Hocus Pocus” themed drag brunch held at Summer Shack on Oct. 29. Costumes are encouraged, and guests can also sip a specialty drink, “The Hocus Pocus,” made from gin, Chambord, lime juice, simple syrup, and butterfly pea extract. A special menu will be available, with dishes such as “Winnie’s Waffles and Chicken” and praline French toast being offered. Tickets are $20.

50 Dalton St., Boston

Pop into a spooky speakeasy

For the month of October, South End sushi hideaway Shore Leave will become a Scare Leave, a Halloween pop-up. Seasonal cocktails will be served in black glasses, and all drinks will have “a Halloween twist.” On the menu, guests will find beverage flavors such as pumpkin pie spice and coconut and passionfruit. Scare Leave will be decorated to look like a spooky speakeasy, featuring spiderwebs, swarms of bats, and skeletons.

11 William E Mullins Way, Boston

A Redrum Halloween party

No, you’re not seeing things. The Hotel Salem will be putting on its annual Halloween bash, the Redrum Halloween party inspired by “The Shining,” and it’s sure to be a frightful time. On Oct. 22, join in the fun at Essex Street, where there will be a live DJ, a photo booth, light food stations, a costume contest with a cash prize, and some spine-chilling drink specials. Tickets are $99.

209 Essex Street, Salem

Enjoy a Hellfire Night dinner

On Halloween Night, Back Bay’s Sonsie will be hosting a “Hellfire Night” dinner, which promises to be full of heat. The multi-course menu will feature spicy foods to raise your temperature, paired with drinks to cool you down. Guests will be able to try a “Freaky Fish” spicy tuna roll, a “Devil’s Dandan Noodles” (Vietnamese spicy noodles), and a frozen espresso martini. Tickets are $100 per person, and the elegant restaurant will welcome visitors into the downstairs Wine Room.

327 Newbury St., Boston

