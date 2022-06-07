Food Here’s where to eat and drink around TD Garden A guide to bars and restaurants you can visit before or during the big game. Alcove, at Lovejoy Wharf near TD Garden. Globe Staff/Lane Turner

If you’ve been following the NBA Finals, you know that the Celtics will return to Boston for Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. And if you’re catching the game in person at TD Garden or just want to be nearby, you might be looking for a place to get a drink or have dinner beforehand.

That’s where we come in. From Alcove’s Mediterranean-inspired fare to the Mexican flavors of Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina, and the recently opened Hub Hall, there are plenty of options in the neighborhood.

Scroll down to see a list of 20 bars and restaurants you can visit near TD Garden, whether you’re looking for a burger, a bowl of ramen, or just a cold beer. Don’t see your favorite? Let us know what we missed in the survey below and we may add it to the list.

A&B Kitchen and Bar

This gastropub seeks to redefine casual dining, putting a gourmet spin on items like flatbreads, pork belly mac and cheese, and fish and chips. They also serve local craft beers and cocktails, so you can get a drink before the game.

115 Beverly St.

Alcove

Alcove‘s menu features a raw bar and contemporary American and Mediterranean dishes like blackened fish tacos and carbonara with housemade guanciale. Their outdoor patio comes with a lovely view of the Charles River.

50 Lovejoy Wharf

Banners Kitchen and Tap

A modern 25,000-square-foot sports bar and restaurant, Banners has a multi-leveled space filled with high energy and a giant LED TV. Check out their late-game menu for chicken wings, nachos, and the “kitchen sink” ice cream sundae with a range of toppings.

82 Causeway St.

Bodega Canal

Rustic glamor is alive at this Mexican restaurant that serves empanadas, enchiladas, and loaded nachos, as well as tequila-forward cocktails.

57 Canal St.

Causeway Restaurant and Bar

This spot sports (no pun intended) leather banquets and athletic decor, while serving up dishes like St. Louis-style ribs, maple bourbon tips, and warm apple pie for dessert.

65 Causeway St.

Filippo Ristorante

Renaissance-style art adorns the walls of this Italian restaurant, but you can also view the game at this cozy spot. Order something delicious, like the lobster ravioli in pesto cream sauce or the chicken cacciatore.

283 Causeway St.

The Greatest Bar

In the neighborhood, you’ll find this four-level sports bar that draws a game-watching crowd, while also offering dancing and skeeball.

262 Friend St.

Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina

This vibrant Mexican eatery is located within luxury music hall Big Night Live, and offers bites such as tacos, fajitas, and cotija fries, while boasting a cocktail program with over 100 tequilas.

110 Causeway St.

Half Time Pizza

Sometimes you just need a slice of pizza or a warm sub. Half Time Pizza offers chicken parmesan sandwiches, pepperoni pies, and fresh salads, so you can settle down and eat in front of one of their many TVs.

115 Causeway St.

The Harp

This sports bar is spread out across two levels, with three bars and a stage for live music performances. You’ll find waffle fries, soft pretzels, and their acclaimed clam chowder, a three-time winner of the Boston Harborfest’s competition.

85 Causeway St.

Hurricane’s at the Garden

Enter this sports bar, and you’ll find that it’s a destination for viewing any game at TD Garden, serving pub food like chicken tenders and mini pretzel dogs, while also featuring a DJ and dance floor.

150 Canal St.

Hub Hall Boston

The food hall near North Station opened this past September and features an extensive lineup of vendors, including Momosan, a ramen restaurant, Sullivan’s Castle Island, Mike’s Pastry, and Now Pouring Wine Bar.

80 Causeway St.

Massimino’s Cucina Italiana

A intimate Italian restaurant, Massimino’s serves up fettucini alfredo, chicken marsala, penne with vodka sauce, and other classics.

207 Endicott St.

Night Shift Brewing

The Everett-based brewery serves up hoppy IPAs, dark stouts, and sour farmhouse ale, as well as hard cider and seltzer. On their menu at the Lovejoy Wharf location, you can order Detroit-style pizza, rosemary truffle fries, and Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches.

1 Lovejoy Wharf, #101

Porter’s Bar and Grill

This casual pub offers food like chili cheese fries, pulled pork sandwiches, and build your own pizzas. Kids will love the warm brownie sundae with vanilla ice cream.

173 Portland St.

Tasty Burger

Grab an original burger, sandwich, or hot dog at the North Station location of this beloved chain, and pair it with a milkshake or side of totchos — tater tots topped with chili, cheese sauce, tomatoes, sour cream, and scallions.

1 Nashua St.

Tavern in the Square

Located in North Station, Tavern in the Square serves comfort food with a broad selection of beers and cocktails. Try the BBQ chicken pizza, colorful salads, or one of the many burgers, while finishing it off with a margarita.

120 Beverly St.

The Tip Tap Room

The upscale pub has 36 beers on tap and serves an eclectic range of dishes, including chicken tikka sandwiches, Vietnamese spring rolls, and braised wild boar with gnocchi.

138 Cambridge St.

Ward 8

Looking for a place with New American cuisine and vintage-inspired cocktails? Visit Ward 8, where you can grab a California turkey burger or rigatoni primavera for dinner. Drinks include classics and riffs like [TK].

90 North Washington St.

West End Johnnie’s

You can find vintage sports memorabilia hanging from the walls of this hangout spot. When you get together with pals to watch the game, order buffalo chicken dip, a smoked BBQ burger, or the shrimp piccata.

138 Portland St.

