Yellow Door Taqueria opens new Mission Hill location

The popular Mexican eatery Yellow Door Taqueria is opening a new branch in Mission Hill this fall. The new spot will open in late October joining the team’s Boston-area locations in Dorchester and the South End. Colleen Hagerty, who is a co-owner, along with Ken Casey, Taniya Nayak, Jarek Mountain, and Brian O’Donnell, told Boston.com that the new space has a gritty but beautiful vibe, similar to the taqueria’s first location in the Lower Mills neighborhood which occupies a former antique shop.

“Coming back and surviving COVID, and the way that each neighborhood shaped our business and embraced us, gave us the energy to look for another location,” Hagerty said. “Mission Hill was almost too good to be true,” she said. The building is “stunning,” she added, praising the bones of the building, the floors, and natural light. Hagerty said the neighborhood which has significantly changed with increased development and foot traffic “is a good fit.”

Yellow Door’s menu is inspired by O’Donnell and Nayak’s travels throughout Mexico. Tacos include a range of options such as the chili duck, scallop frito, and jackfruit carnitas. Fans of the taqueria will still be able to enjoy the street corn nachos, made with cheddar and cotija cheese. Craft margaritas are an integral part of the bar program, Hagerty said, which includes their spin on the espresso martini called Waking Up in Tijuana. The restaurant also boasts a selection of over 90 varieties of tequila and mezcal.

The Mission Hill spot will be 2,500 square feet, offering 17 bar seats with standing room, 28 seats in the dining room, and a private dining room that can host parties of up to 20 people. The space features a hand painted Mexican mural, a bar top that provides the illusion of drying sand, and seashell wall sconces.

Hagerty said that she hopes people will think of the beach when they come to Yellow Door.

“With all of our locations, it’s kind of an escape from the real world. You can come in and grab a margarita or taco. It’s super welcoming,” Hagerty said. “You’ll feel you’re part of the neighborhood. Here, it’s like more of a retreat, because it has that tropical feel to it.”

Yellow Door Taqueria, 1619 Tremont St., Boston

