Local News How to help migrant families in Massachusetts We’ve created a list of Massachusetts-based resources and organizations that help migrants in a variety of ways, ranging from providing food and clothing to finding housing. Haitian families are seen in the playroom of a shelter in Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency last Tuesday in response to an increase of migrants coming to Massachusetts, many of whom require housing under the right to shelter law. This law requires the state to provide shelter to any family with children or pregnant women.

The number of migrant families has substantially increased in recent months. In March, demand from those seeking emergency shelter assistance was 68 families per day, according to Healey’s letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. By July, that number had risen to over 100 families per day.

“Being ready and prepared for people to arrive in the Commonwealth, and to help set them up and help them start strong is one of the most essential roles that we can play,” said Alexandra Weber, senior vice president and chief advancement officer of the International Institute of New England, an organization founded in 1918 to help those coming to Massachusetts get settled.

Some of Healey’s specific requests in her letter to Mayorkas included encouraging Congress to expedite work authorization, address laws regarding immigration, and providing financial assistance.

Below, we’ve created a list of some resources and organizations in Massachusetts currently assisting migrant families in a variety of ways, ranging from providing food and clothing to finding housing. If you know of an organization or resource helping migrants that isn’t on this list, please fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected].

Catholic Charities helps all those in need in Greater Boston, including migrants. One major way they help migrants is by providing them an apartment with basic necessities, as well as offering job placement services and English language classes. Catholic Charities accepts monetary donations as well as food and/or used vehicle donations.

The Family Welcome Center, located in Allston and Quincy, helps migrant families in Massachusetts with the initial transition to life in the United States. The centers are currently accepting donations of important items such as deodorant, diapers, formula, toothbrushes, and more.

This Natick church opened up its doors in late June to migrant families in need of housing, according to NBC Boston. Families living in the church have been placed in the church’s former Sunday school, which has been converted into temporary housing. Since opening up the converted Sunday school, the church has provided housing to 11 families. The church is currently accepting monetary donations.

The International Institute of New England (IINE) gives refugees and immigrants opportunities that will help them succeed. IINE offers English and job-related classes, legal and language services, and a variety of other programs to assist migrants. People can help IINE through monetary donations, volunteering needed services, donating goods, and offering housing such as apartments or second homes.

The Massachusetts Immigration Legal Assistance Fund was created by the Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation, or MLAC, in 2019 to provide funding to community organizations assisting immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.

“That funding is essential for us to provide legal assistance to many of our clients,” said Maggie Morgan, the Immigration Unit Managing Attorney at Greater Boston Legal Services, which provides legal assistance at no cost to those in the area who need it.

The fund has given over $3 million to 12 organizations, according to MLAC’s website. MLAC has two other funds dedicated to supporting migrants and refugees, including the Greater Boston Immigrant Defense Fund and the Afghan Refugee Project.

The Massachusetts Immigrant Collaborative is a collaboration of 15 organizations in the state which provides financial assistance and resources to immigrant, migrant, and refugee community members. The Collaborative was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last three years, the collaborative has helped over 59,000 people in Massachusetts and has awarded over $4.1 million in monetary support. The Collaborative is accepting monetary donations.

The Massachusetts Migrant Families Relief Fund is a partnership between United Way of Massachusetts Bay and The Boston Foundation to assist migrant families as well as community organizations helping these families. The fund raises money in order to provide financial assistance for shelter organizations in the state to provide migrants with essential needs (food, housing, hygiene items, etc.) and support other community organizations. Additionally, they help families with a range of tasks including healthcare, legal assistance, transportation and more.

