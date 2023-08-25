Local News Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. LEGO shared plans, tornadoes touched down, and Bill Burr had some pizza: All this and more in this week’s news quiz. A billboard in The North End atop an apartment building. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.

Boston.com News Quiz, Aug. 25, 2023 1: Plastic block enthusiasts were excited this week when LEGO announced the site of its new headquarters on Boylston Street in Boston, in a development known as: (Required) The Smith Park Square Parcel 12 Area 51 2: The "I Hate Boston" billboard that popped up in the North End turned out to be a promotional stunt for what pop singer? (Required) Lexi Jayde Reneé Rapp Maisie Peters Fletcher 3: Five tornadoes touched down in New England last Friday, according to the national weather service. Which state saw the most tornadoes? (Required) Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island Vermont 4. Where did Gillette Stadium fall in the ranking of the top 30 NFL stadiums released by The Athletic on Monday? (Required) 4th 13th 21st 27th 5: Comedian (and Canton native) Bill Burr stirred things up on the pizza scene this week when he offered up praise for two local pizza shops on his "Monday Morning" podcast — Denly Gardens in Weymouth and: (Required) Royal Pizza of Norwood Pizza Center in Winthrop Sebastian's Pizza in Gloucester Marblehead House of Pizza 6: A Boston man found himself in a predicament this week when, days before his wedding in Italy, he came home to find that his golden retriever, Chickie, had eaten his passport. What is "Chickie" short for? (Required) Chicken Cutlet Chicken Marsala Chicken Parmesan Chicken Piccata 7: The state's police accountability board made a database publicly available on Tuesday that includes how many disciplinary records from law enforcement agencies? (Required) 273 1,287 2,165 3,413 8: It was revealed this week that Boston would be one of the few cities in the country to host a tiny version of what? (Required) Taco Bell Macy's IKEA A recreation of the "Friends" set 9: Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez raised eyebrows this week when he revealed that after four months in Greater Boston, he still hasn't tried: (Required) J.P. Licks Regina Pizzeria Sweetgreen Dunkin' 10: The Kowloon in Saugus closed for a private party for the first time in 73 years last weekend to host "Kayla and Jon's Wedding." What aspect of the event led one social media critic to refer to it as a "cheezy bro wedding"? (Required) The groomsmen all wore board shorts and flat-brim baseball hats Celebrity guests included Dane Cook and Ryan Lochte All guests were asked to wear Boston sports jerseys The music consisted almost exclusively of O.A.R., Dispatch, and Dave Matthews Band