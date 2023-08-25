Local News

Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz.

LEGO shared plans, tornadoes touched down, and Bill Burr had some pizza: All this and more in this week’s news quiz.

A billboard in The North End atop an apartment building. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Peter Chianca

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.