Workers removed a telephone pole from a section of MBTA tracks where the pavement had washed out underneath them after a sinkhole opened up in Leominster. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Leominster has experienced catastrophic flooding Monday night and Tuesday. According to The Boston Globe, the city received about 11 inches of rain.

Tuesday morning, Leominster officials urged some residents to evacuate their homes due to concerns with a dam at Barrett Park Pond.

There have been no reports of casualties as a result of the flooding in Leominster.

“It’s a miracle that people made it — that we haven’t had any fatalities,” said Dean Mazzarella, mayor of Leominster.

We’ve compiled a list of resources for Leominster residents affected by flooding, ranging from shelter to assistance with pets. If there’s a resource currently available to Leominster residents that is not listed below, please fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected].

Leominster Emergency Management

Those in need of non-life threatening assistance can reach out to Leominster Emergency Management for support. They are located at 37 Carter St. in Leominster.

Leominster Relief Fund

The Relief Fund directly supports Leominster residents affected by flooding. Donations are accepted through checks made out to “LEOMINSTER RELIEF FUND.” Checks are accepted through mail or in person at 25 West St. in Leominster.

MassHire Rapid Response

This service is offered by MassHire Department of Career Services and helps businesses and workers affected by all kinds of disasters. Services are available for affected businesses in Leominster according to a recent Facebook post with contact information.

MSPCA-Angell

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has offered help to those in Leominster and surrounding areas who need assistance for their pets on X.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by flash flooding in Leominster and surrounding areas, and need support for your pets, please reach out to us!



Call or text our Community Outreach Team at (617)213-0961 or DM us here. We’re here to help ❤️ https://t.co/YmcSigobg0 — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) September 12, 2023

Red Cross

The Massachusetts Red Cross is currently helping those affected by the Leominster flooding at Sky View Middle School, and are offering food and mental health services in addition to shelter at the middle school.

The Red Cross is continuing to assist dozens of people impacted by flooding in Leominster. Food, overnight shelter, health and mental health services and casework are available at Sky View Middle School – 500 Kennedy Way or call 1-800-564-1234. All are welcome. pic.twitter.com/oFnjldZKoT — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) September 12, 2023

Sky View Middle School

Sky View Middle School is currently serving as the main shelter for those who have been displaced by flooding in Leominster. The school is located at 500 Kennedy Way in Leominster.

