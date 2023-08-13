Love Letters: Looking for advice? 

Get a little love in your inbox!
Sign up for the Love Letters newsletter for announcements, hand-picked letters, and other great updates from the desk of Meredith Goldstein
Looking for advice?
This is a great time to send a question to Love Letters. I’ll be answering them online AND on the podcast. Everything is anonymous, of course.
If you have:
Email your question to [email protected] or fill out this form.
— Meredith
Sign up for the Love Letters newsletter for announcements, hand-picked letters, and other great updates from the desk of Meredith Goldstein
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.