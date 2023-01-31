Love Letters Do you have a story about love and money? Share with us. The Love Letters podcast is exploring all the ways money plays into love, dating, and relationships. The Love Letters podcast is exploring all the ways money plays into love, dating, and relationships.

The Love Letters podcast, a spinoff of the advice column, features people telling stories about their relationship lives.

The theme of the next season will be: love and money.

I’m looking for people to share stories about:

What it’s like to date someone whose background with money is different than your own.

What it’s like to disclose to a potential partner that you have a LOT of credit card debt. Or student loan debt. Does it stop you from dating? Do you assume people you date will have debt?

What happened when you came into unexpected money – or lost a lot of it.

How you learned to talk about finances with someone, even when it was difficult.

How wedding planning (and the cost of it all) changed or clarified priorities in a relationship.

How money issues and philosophies caused a breakup – or didn’t.

What it’s like to move in with someone (maybe before you’re ready) in a city where rents are SO expensive.

Stories can be told anonymously.

You can check out the most recent episode of the Love Letters podcast here.

Submit your own story in the form below or e-mail [email protected].

Loading…