Music Club Next up for Music Club: Legendary Boston rockers Come Thalia Zedek and Chris Brokaw join us virtually for a live Q&A. Join radio veteran ‘Adam 12’ Chapman, host of Boston’s Rock 92.9, and Boston-based Band Come on August 17. Mark C/Fire Records

Summer is waning. Allston Christmas is on the horizon. It’s a time of transition in Boston, so press pause with us. We’re the Boston.com Music Club. Each month, we invite you to join us as we shine a light on Boston’s wide-ranging music scene, showcasing a diverse cross section of local acts.

On Wednesday, August 17, Music Club comes together and welcomes Come. Or, more specifically, Thalia Zedek and Chris Brokaw from Come. As Boston artists go, Zedek and Brokaw are rock royalty, and Come is a legendary act. That’s not hyperbole; those are facts.

Come formed in Boston in 1990 and released their first single, “Car,” in 1991 as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club. Their debut album, 11:11, came a year later on Matador Records. They spent the ‘90s as one of Boston’s most critically lauded rock acts, and were tapped to open for the likes of Nirvana, Sonic Youth, and Dinosaur Jr. This year, the band is celebrating the proper release of their previously unreleased Peel Sessions. I’ve loved this band for years and I’m over the moon that we have them in session.

Here’s the part where I introduce myself, as I am your Music Club host. I’m Adam 12, and I’m on-air 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays on Boston’s ROCK 92.9. ROCK 92.9 isn’t my first radio rodeo. I worked at legendary Boston alt-rock stations WBCN and WFNX in the ‘90s and ‘00s, and I’m a Boston.com vet, too. You might remember RadioBDC, Boston’s original streaming alternative radio station? I was there, presiding over some pretty amazing sessions over the years with acts both local and national. I’m trying to bring that energy to Music Club, and having Come as a guest should make it easy for me to do just that.



Speaking of, watch this space for upcoming events, artist profiles, and more, and join us for Come on Wednesday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

Join Music Club host Adam 12 in discussion with Thalia Zedek and Chris Brokaw from Come to catch up on the latest in Boston’s local music scene. Register here.