Music Club’s next featured artist is Senseless Optimism

It’s been a banner October in the Boston area if you’re a fan of fall activities. As the month winds down, the Boston.com Music Club has something new for you to do. And who are we again? Once a month, Music Club gets together to celebrate Boston’s wide-ranging music scene and tries to wise you up to what’s happening in the city and beyond. We’ve hosted legendary Boston rockers Come, MC and vocalist Jazzmyn RED, and rock quartet Paper Tigers.

You’re cordially invited to join us on Tuesday, October 25 as Music Club brings you a live virtual conversation and performance with our next featured artist Senseless Optimism. The musical alter-ego of Lowell native Brittany Tsewole, Senseless Optimism has had quite the year.

Back in July, she released the EP It Gets Better. The Bandcamp blurb describes the fives songs as “skipping across a genre lake like a steadfast pebble refusing to become submerged.” The EP does just that, as well as setting the table for “Done,” the new Senseless Optimism single released just this past October 7. It’s deep and autobiographical, dealing with themes of addiction and both physical and mental health. Spend some time swimming in the sonic and lyrical density of Senseless Optimism and you’ll understand why she was named New Act of the Year at the most recent New England Music Awards. I’m looking forward to spending some time with her myself.

And who am I? I am your Music Club host. My name is Adam 12, and I’m on-air 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays on Boston’s ROCK 92.9. ROCK 92.9 isn’t my first radio rodeo. I worked at legendary Boston alt-rock stations WBCN and WFNX in the ‘90s and ‘00s, and I’m a Boston.com vet, too. You might remember RadioBDC, Boston’s original streaming alternative radio station? I was there, hosting some pretty amazing acts over the years, both local and national. I’m trying to bring that energy to Music Club. I hope you’ll join us.