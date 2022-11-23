Music Club Meet Boston Music Awards’ new artist of the year nominee Little Fuss Get to know the Boston-based duo crafting introvert anthems from the comfort of their bedrooms on Nov. 29.

You know what’s maybe the best thing to do in and around Boston in late November? Staying home. Think about it. The forecast moves from autumn crisp to downright cold. You need a bit of a breather after the Thanksgiving holiday. So you stay in. Lucky for you, we’re staying in, too. We’re the Boston.com Music Club, and we’re spending the last Tuesday night of November at home, vibing to Boston’s music scene, as we do every month. We’d love to have you join us.

The date to save is Tuesday, November 29 and this time around Music Club is hanging out with Little Fuss. They’re a self-described art-pop band with the nucleus of songwriters Olivia Martinez and Cody Von Lehmden. Rounding out the lineup are drummer Vitor Oliveira and bassist Delia Martin. They offer a refreshing and creative take on pop music, are currently nominated for Boston Music Awards’ new artist of the year, and we think you’ll enjoy them as much as we do.

Put some Little Fuss in your ears to prepare. A good place to start is with their debut 2021 EP Lazy. You’ll find playful lyrics and a soaring chorus on “Human of the Century.” Then, check out the just-dropped video for the single “A Modern Olympia.” Seriously, it hit the web just days ago and it’s lovely. We’re not messing around here at Music Club. We’re finding the best new Boston-area acts and bringing them to you with a quickness, monthly.

Oh, and I’m your Music Club host, Adam 12. I’m on-air 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays on Boston’s ROCK 92.9. ROCK 92.9 isn’t my first radio rodeo. I worked at legendary Boston alt-rock stations WBCN and WFNX in the ‘90s and ‘00s, and I’m a Boston.com vet, too. You might remember RadioBDC, Boston’s original streaming alternative radio station? I was there, hosting some pretty amazing acts over the years, both local and national. I’m trying to bring that energy to Music Club. I hope you’ll join us.

Watch this space for upcoming events, artist profiles, and more. And please RSVP here for Little Fuss on Tuesday, November 29. Cozy blankets are not required, but they are recommended.