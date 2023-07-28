Music Giveaway: Enter to win tickets to the Newport Jazz Festival The winner will receive two tickets and a parking pass for each day. Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science perform a set at the Newport Jazz Festival in 2021. Boston Concert Photography

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Newport Jazz Festival on Aug. 4-6 to hear artists such as Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Jon Batiste, and Herbie Hancock. The winner will receive two tickets and a parking pass for each day of the festival. Parking will open at 8 a.m. and music will begin at 11 a.m each day. Two children under the age of 10 are free per adult with proof of age.

Friday, Aug. 4th, Saturday, Aug. 5th and Sunday, Aug. 6th

Fort Adams State Park, Newport, Rhode Island

Prize Details 🎟️

Prize: Two tickets and a parking pass for all three days of the festival

Giveaway Dates: July 28 to July 31

Winner and Selection Date: 1 winner selected Aug. 1

Eligibility: Provide email for Boston.com’s Things To Do & B-Side

