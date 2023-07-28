Giveaway: Enter to win tickets to the Newport Jazz Festival

Need weekend plans?
Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Newport Jazz Festival on Aug. 4-6 to hear artists such as Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Jon Batiste, and Herbie Hancock. The winner will receive two tickets and a parking pass for each day of the festival. Parking will open at 8 a.m. and music will begin at 11 a.m each day. Two children under the age of 10 are free per adult with proof of age.
