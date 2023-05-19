Music Meet the Swifties on the train to Gillette Stadium Fans on the Commuter Rail shared their outfits and preparation for Taylor Swift's opening night in Foxborough. Shira Laucharoen

Getting to Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour concert at Gillette Stadium is no easy feat.

For many fans who wanted to take the train to Foxborough, tickets ran out quickly, and they had to make new travel plans. But a number of concert goers did secure a ride on the Commuter Rail, which runs roundtrip from Boston to Foxborough, ahead of Swift’s shows on May 19, 20, and 21, and from Providence on May 20 and 21. A total of 7,800 train tickets were sold.

We wanted to capture what it’s like to be on a train full of Swifties headed to the Gillette show. Boston.com took the train from South Station to Swift’s opening performance at Gillette on Friday, and we spoke with fans on board. Carrying handmade signs, wearing spectacular outfits, and ready to make some memories, Swifties of all ages were full of excitement for the concert. We caught up with many of them and asked for their favorite eras, what they chose to wear, and what Swift lyrics they love the most.

Advertisement:

Below, meet some of the Swifties we spoke with on the train ride over, and read about what the experience was like on the way to Gillette.

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Emily Berry – Shira Laucharoen

Emily Berry

What’s it like to be on the train to Gillette?

“This is the most exciting experience of my life. I’ve never seen Taylor live and I’ve been her fan since I was 10. And I’m 26. I feel like a 13 year old.”

What’s your favorite era?

“My favorite era is Midnights because I feel like I’ve grown with Taylor and that’s where she’s at right now.”

Tell us about your outfit.

“I’m wearing a sparkly jumpsuit and a skort. … I also gemmed these sneakers, one gem at a time.”

What’s your favorite lyric (or song)?

“From ‘My Tears Ricochet’: [And if] I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake? Cursing my name, wishing I’d stayed.”

Andrew Fisher – Shira Laucharoen

Andrew Fisher

What’s it like to be on the train to Gillette?

“Unreal. I literally don’t feel like it’s real yet. I’m still in denial.”

Advertisement:

What’s your favorite era?

“Reputation!”

Tell us about your outfit.

“I actually bought this jacket off of Amazon. I hand-sewed it… same with the patches.”

What’s your favorite lyric (or song)?

“All of her lyrics! They’re just so meaningful and deep. ‘Don’t Blame Me’ is really good.”

Vianca Miller-Nelson – Shira Laucharoen

Vianca Miller-Nelson

What’s your favorite era?

“Lover is definitely one of my favorite eras as you can see from my outfit. I feel like Lover was one of the eras where I started to understanding her music from a romantic perspective.”

Tell us about your outfit.

“This is a Selkie dupe dress from Amazon… I cut it, and that’s where I got the bow from. My makeup is from a local makeup artist in Quincy.”