Music ‘We’ve come back’: Wally’s Cafe reopens in the South End The jazz club was closed for two and a half years during the pandemic. The three Poindexter brothers—Frank, Paul, and Lloyd outside long-time Boston institution Wally's Cafe on Massachusetts Avenue in the South End with their mother and Wally's owner Elynor L. Walcott. Globe Staff/Lane Turner

Historic music venue Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club is making a post-pandemic comeback.

After being closed for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular spot reopened on Sept. 12, and has returned to hosting three bands a night featuring blues, funk, jazz, and Latin jazz salsa.

Originally founded in 1947 by Barbadian immigrant Joseph L. Walcott, Wally’s is a family business owned by Elynor L. Walcott and managed by her three sons, Frank, Paul, and Lloyd Poindexter. “Luckily, due to our history, the 75 years that we’ve been in business, a lot of our customers have come back,” co-manager Frank Poindexter said. “Also, [we have] new customers. We’re really, really fortunate to keep our customer loyalty. … We’ve come back, and things have been working out, so far.”

During the closure, the family was able to address long-standing structural damage to the building near the entrance.

“We [were] super concerned for the safety of our customers and staff. … We had to get masonry done to repair the structural damage.” Inside, the club has had some cosmetic work done with new lighting, cameras, and sound equipment.

Wally’s had plans to expand as well, but they were put on hold due to the pandemic and financial issues, according to Poindexter.

The plans included creating a student cafe in the building adjacent to Wally’s Cafe. In the units above, the family wanted to create housing to support musicians who come to Boston to study. For now, Wally’s is currently working on developing programs in the digital sphere.

Poindexter said that he is excited about reopening and the opportunities that he would like to bring to young artists.

“There’s such a large amount of musicians here, we don’t even have enough slots to fill anymore,” Poindexter said. “That’s why we’re trying to develop that student cafe, so that we can have another space where we can do more programming for these musicians who are looking for safe spaces, in order to work and work on their craft.”

Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club, 427 Massachusetts Ave., Boston

