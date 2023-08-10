National News Here’s how to help those affected by the Maui wildfires Plus, tell us what charities and organizations we missed and we'll add them to the list. The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

Thousands of residents and visitors have had to flee Maui after a wildfire tore across the island, leaving parts of Lahaina – a historic town on the west side of Maui – scorched and destroyed.

At least 55 people have been killed as a result of the fire, Maui officials announced Thursday evening, in one of the deadliest U.S. fires since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which claimed 85 lives and devastated the town of Paradise.

Officials said earlier Wednesday that 271 structures had been damaged or destroyed by the fires and dozens of people had been injured.

Firefighters have been battling the fire since it began on Tuesday, fueled by strong winds produced by Hurricane Dora, with evacuations and damage assessment continuing Thursday. About 11,000 people flew out of Maui on Wednesday, with another 1,500 expected to leave Thursday, Ed Sniffen, the state’s transportation director told the Associated Press.

Advertisement:

President Joe Biden approved federal disaster relief for Hawaii on Thursday to help state and local recovery efforts to the areas affected by the fires.

More than 130 Hawaii National Guard members have been activated, and helicopters continue their search for those left behind, according to the Washington Post.

In the meantime, officials have prepared the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu to receive the thousands who have been displaced, and Maui aid societies and shelters are working to help those affected.

Below we’ve rounded up organizations that are supporting Hawaiian residents devastated by the Maui wildfires. Did we miss any? Fill out our survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] with your recommended resources you think should be added to the list.

Hawaii Community Foundation

The Office of the Governor of Hawaii has directed donors to the Hawaii Community Foundation.

HOW CAN YOU HELP the people of Maui?



Donations: Hawai‘i Community Foundation, this fund is currently being used to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui: https://t.co/Q45yb3p88t



To locate missing loved ones:1-800-RED-CROSS pic.twitter.com/oXAHMHd5EP — Office of the Governor, State of Hawai`i (@GovHawaii) August 10, 2023

Hawaii Salvation Army

The Hawaii Salvation Army will provide meals for thousands displaced in Maui emergency shelters. They are asking for monetary donations and large volume meal donations from restaurants and certified kitchens to help feed those at Maui shelters.

‘Āina Momona

‘Āina Momona is a Native Hawaiian nonprofit organization focused on achieving environmental health and sustainability. The organization is raising funds for the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund to support disaster relief on Maui.

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) is a non-profit organization working to enhance the cultural, economic, political, and community development of Native Hawaiians. The organization, along with the Alakaina Foundation Family and Kakoo Haleakala, will match up to $250,000 in donations for those affected by the fire.

Aloha United Way

Aloha United Way, an organization that amplifies non-profit agencies and their work, has established a Maui Fire Relief Fund where 100% of proceeds are directed to Maui United Way, whose partner agencies (such as Maui Food Bank, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army) are distributing relief funds according to the community’s most urgent needs.

Maui Food Bank

The Maui Food Bank is seeking monetary donations in efforts to feed thousands of displaced residents.

Maui Mutual Aid

Maui Mutual Aid is seeking donations to support Maui families, elders, people with disabilities, and those with limited or no insurance. Visit the group’s Facebook group and Instagram page for updates.

Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund

The Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund will be used to support Maui communities affected by recent fires, including response and recovery efforts. Donations can be made on their website or through ‘Āina Momona.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association

The Hawaii Restaurant Association is organizing donations and volunteer efforts on Maui and for evacuees on Oahu. You can contribute to relief efforts on Maui or to evacuees transported to Oahu.

Support for Maui What resource or charitable organization would you recommend to support Maui? (Required) Please include a name and hyperlink to the organization or its donation page. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.