Neighborhoods Your guide to food access in East Boston We've compiled a list of resources in East Boston for those facing food insecurity in the neighborhood. Bags of food at the Grace Church Federated Food Pantry in East Boston. Photo courtesy the Rev. Liz Georgakopoulos

Grace Church Federated Food Pantry in East Boston has been working to provide for families struggling with hunger for over 20 years, and the work has only increased in recent years.

The food pantry is open each Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and East Boston residents are welcome to take up to a month’s worth of home goods, said the Rev. Liz Georgakopoulos of Grace Church Federated in a phone interview.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically increased the number of families coming to the pantry. Now, the need is triple what it was pre-pandemic.

“Pre-pandemic, we were serving maybe 50 to 60 families a month through our food pantry,” Georgakopoulos said. “With the pandemic we saw a drastic increase and now, with inflation, we are serving upwards of 200 families a month. It has become very challenging for us to really make sure that we have food on the shelves.”

Advertisement:

The phenomenon of increased food insecurity due to the pandemic is happening statewide. In May, the Greater Boston Food Bank released a report stating that one in three households in Massachusetts experiences food insecurity. The GBFB’s report mentioned that overall rates in the state increased from 19% in 2019 to 33% in 2022 and households with children are particularly in need, with 36% affected by food insecurity, according to the GBFB.

The church has recently partnered with organizations such as Eastie Farm and the East Boston branch of the YMCA to obtain fresh produce and goods for the food pantry.

Georgakopoulos says the most important thing people can do to support their local pantries is to “donate time, money, or nonperishable food items.”

See Boston.com’s list of food access resources in East Boston. Share any resources we missed in the form below or e-mail [email protected].

Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens

Grocery stores

Community gardens and urban farms

Tell us about the community-led food projects in your neighborhood. Has your neighborhood taken any mutual aid approaches to addressing food insecurity? (Required) Yes No Other

Are there any community fridges, little free pantries, or urban farms in your neighborhood? Tell us more about it. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.