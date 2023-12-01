Neighborhoods Here’s how you can get involved in your Boston neighborhood this December Stay connected to Boston's neighborhoods with this monthly guide. The Back Bay skyline and Charles River in Boston. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Welcome to your Neighborhoods community bulletin board, a monthly guide to community events, civic engagement, and volunteer opportunities in Boston’s neighborhoods.

Do you have an event, session, or other ideas about what we should include in the community bulletin board? E-mail us at [email protected] or fill out the survey at the bottom of this page.

Things to Do | Civic Engagement | Volunteering | Share your event with Boston.com

Things to Do

A Christmas tree lighting featuring Mayor Michelle Wu will take place at the Bruce C. Boiling Municipal Building this Saturday. Children from the Roxbury community are invited to attend for free holiday gifts, live entertainment, face painting, and refreshments. Dec. 2, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.; 2300 Washington St.; Free, but registration is required in advance for gifts

Jamaica Plain‘s historic Loring Greenough House will open this Saturday for visitors to tour the first floor and see the rooms decked out with holiday decor. The historic kitchen will also serve food and drinks and allow visitors to meet local vendors. Outside the house, Christmas trees and wreaths will be sold. Mayor Michelle Wu will light the Christmas Tree at the Monument across the street at 3 p.m. Dec. 2, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm; 12 South St.; Free

Next Friday, Mayor Michelle Wu, the City of Boston Age Strong Commission, and AT&T will host “Holiday Connections,” an event for senior residents to make free calls to contact their loved ones anywhere in the world. The event will also include a presentation on using smartphones, complimentary breakfast and lunch, as well as games, prizes, and tech support. Come by the fifth floor of City Hall in Downtown Boston and you just might meet a surprise guest. Dec. 8, 7:00 am – 2:00 pm; 1 City Hall Square; Free

Boston’s Seaport district is hosting its annual outdoor Christmas market. This year’s “Snowport” features more than 120 vendors, a Christmas tree sale, food from local restaurants, a custom cocktail bar, and festive decor such as a mistletoe arch and winter wish wall. Nov. 10 – Dec. 31, varying hours; 100 Seaport Blvd.; Free

As the beginning of Kwanzaa approaches, the Bethel A.M.E. Church in Jamaica Plain will host “Castle of our Skins,” a concert and educational series dedicated to celebrating Black artistry through music. The concert will feature several Black artists performing in a chamber string ensemble with elements of traditional African music. There will be refreshments and an opportunity for attendees to meet the artists. Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.; 40 Walk Hill St.; Free

Come by the PSF Community Center in Brighton for “A Taste of Winter.” This event will feature winter ales, craft beer, wine, comfort food from Brighton and Allston restaurants, and music performed by the Jonathan Leaning Jazz Trio. Dec. 9, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; 640 Washington St.; $35

Experience a traditional German “Christkindlmarkt” holiday market at the German International School in Allston next Saturday. The annual market features artisan vendors and decor imported from Germany, as well as live music and caroling. Additionally, shoppers can taste traditional German food, Christmas cakes, coffee, and Glühwein, a German mulled wine. There will be a book fair and petting zoo for children attending the event. Dec. 9, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.; 57 Holton St.; Free.

For those looking for a chance to get outdoors and get some steps in this holiday season, the City of Boston park rangers will host Hike Boston, a guided walk through Boston’s parks and urban wilds. Boston Park Rangers, Urban Wilds staff, or Parks employees will offer both formal and informal discussions to go along with the hike. Dec. 21, 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 139 Tremont St.; Free

Civic Engagement

The city invites you to the second design meeting for Clifford Playground in Roxbury. Take a look at the current design and get your questions answered in the session after the online presentation. If you can’t make the in-person meeting, attend virtually on Dec. 6 at p.m. Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.; 160 Norfolk Ave. (rain location: 1010 Massachusetts Ave., 3rd floor) and virtual

Boston City Council is weighing a change in voting rules that would allow “legal residents” who don’t have citizenship to vote in municipal elections. The committee on government operations will have a public hearing on this issue and will invite members of the public to testify, either through a written statement or virtually via videoconference if they email in advance. Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.; Virtual

Since 2019, the city of Boston has been in conversation with residents about how to improve biking and walking in every neighborhood. The city continues to take input from residents, particularly in Lower Roxbury, on how it can better meet the transportation needs of the community. If you’ve got any questions, comments, or concerns, sign up for a 15-minute slot during open office hours. Dec. 8, various times; Virtual

Join your neighbors for an online community engagement meeting to discuss the proposed design improvements at Town Field in Dorchester. This is the second design meeting of the project and city officials will be available for questions from the community. Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.; Virtual

The Friends of the Fields Corner Branch of the Boston Public Library is a volunteer group open to anyone invested in continuing the mission of the library and serving the Dorchester community. The group “increase community awareness and use of the library, to aid in public education, and to raise funds for equipment and projects in support of these aims.” New members are welcome at their monthly meetings. Dec. 19 at 6:30; 1520 Dorchester Ave.

If you’re passionate about having livable neighborhoods and want to hear from experts on transit advocacy, climate justice, protecting greenways, equitable housing and land use policies, and more, you’ll want to attend the 13th annual StreetTalk. This speaker series will be held at the Old South Meeting House in Downtown Boston, but if you can’t make it in person, tune in virtually. Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.; 310 Washington St. and virtual

Volunteering

Catie’s Closet provides an in-school resource for students who are homeless or living in poverty, with locations in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston and a distribution location in Dracut, MA. Volunteers will sort and prepare clothing and basic necessity donations for distribution into Catie’s in-school closets. This includes separating donations by classification and hanging, folding, or sorting as needed. Volunteers are also welcome to bring new and gently used clothing donations for Catie’s Closet. Every Thursday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; 63 Sprague St.

Grab your most festive holiday gear and head to the Boston Common for the Special Olympics Massachusetts Jolly Jaunt, a professionally-timed, flat 5k course through Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. This event annually raises more than $150,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Massachusetts. Check-in on the Common begins at 8 a.m. with the run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. Tickets are $40 if you register on Race Day. Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.; 139 Tremont St.

Boston’s Christmas in the City runs non-denominational holiday events for children and families experiencing homelessness and poverty. Volunteers are needed to join or support the Shelter Captain Crew delivering gifts to families in need at several drop-off locations around the city and in Greater Boston. Contact Colleen at [email protected] to inquire. Dec 1 – 15, various times; 34 Bromfield St.

Community Servings is a nonprofit organization based in Jamaica Plain tackling food insecurity issues by providing made-from-scratch, medically tailored meals to individuals and their families experiencing critical or chronic illness and nutrition insecurity. Volunteer tasks in the production kitchen include chopping, peeling, and processing produce; portioning out entrees, soups, salads, and snacks; and assembling meal bags for delivery to clients’ homes. No prior cooking experience is necessary! Various times; 179 Amory St.

Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) needs volunteers to help sort toys for their Winter Fund Toy Drive every day from 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. during the week of December 11 at the ABCD Dorchester Neighborhood Service Center located at 110 Claybourne Street in Dorchester. ABCD’s goal is to donate to more than 700 families which equates to about 6,500 -7,000 toys. Email [email protected] to sign up. Dec. 11-15 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 110 Claybourne St.

On the second and fourth Friday of the month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Allston–Brighton Food Pantry needs assistance to prepare food baskets for food basket distribution. This is a great shift for people who like to organize because the pantry makes up about 75 to 100 baskets of dry goods and preps perishable items for distribution. Sign up here. Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and Dec. 15 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.; 404 Washington St.

At Rose’s Bounty Food Pantry in West Roxbury, Friday mornings are dedicated to disabled veterans and homeless veterans transitioning into housing through the VA. Volunteers are needed to pack and deliver food and boxes filled with items designed to make veterans’ transition into their new homes easier. These items include cleaning products and more. Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.; 77 Stratford St.

Have an event you want to share with your neighbors? Share with Boston.com.

Loading…