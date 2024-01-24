Neighborhoods How a Brighton library kept its ‘heartbeat’ going through a closure The Faneuil branch of the Boston Public Library reopens this week after a years-long renovation. The Faneuil branch of the Boston Public Library. Zipporah Osei/Boston.com

When the city announced in November 2020 it would shut down the Faneuil branch of the Boston Public Library for 18 to 24 months of renovations, the community sprung into action. The renovations were badly needed — the branch first opened in 1931 and had seen little improvement since then — but for a neighborhood so dependent on its local library, a years-long closure would be deeply felt.

Faneuil was a hub of activity, with events for all ages, dedicated space for young people, and engaged librarians who’d developed close relationships with community members. Despite being one of the city’s oldest and smallest branches, it had a high visitor rate, according to the Boston Public Library. Rather than give that up, branch librarians worked with the Friends of the Faneuil Library to keep events and programming going even without a building. Anne Mazzola, the group’s president, said losing the library wasn’t even an option.

“Libraries are way more than places [where] you can take out books. Libraries are community centers. You can’t take the heartbeat away from the community. It’s not even on the table,” Mazzola said. “We didn’t skip a beat in saying, ‘Okay, we’re gonna have to get creative but we’re going to stay meeting until we can open the doors again.’”

Despite the closure, the community regularly met for author talks, poetry readings, concerts, book exchanges, and more.

The branch, located at 419 Faneuil St. in Brighton, underwent a $14 million renovation, adding a wing for a brand-new children’s room, a community center, and an elevator for better accessibility. When it reopens on Jan. 25, more than three years since it first closed, visitors will be thrilled to find it still has its cozy feel and original art deco architecture, now with improved communal spaces. Most importantly, they’ll return to the welcoming faces of their neighborhood librarians.

“A lot of people in the community have been here for years and have really, really fond memories of this place. It’s like a community institution for them,” said Amy Manson-Reese, the head librarian. “And we appreciate it from the staff point of view…We’re definitely excited to welcome everyone back. I know people are going to come in and scream, even. They’re going to be so happy to see us.”

The newly renovated space still features elements of the original art deco design.

The closure, which started in 2020, coincided with pandemic shutdowns, a time when the need for connection couldn’t be denied. Mazzola had relied on the library as a space for that connection for years, first when her children were young and later through her work with the Friends of the Library. With the branch closed, she and other volunteers had many conversations about how they could reimagine that connection.

One of their first projects was working with local woodworkers to build little free libraries around Oak Square. When social distancing requirements were lifted, they partnered with the local YMCA and The Presentation School Foundation Community Center to continue hosting a lecture series and workshops for Spanish-speakers looking to improve their English. For children and young families, who make up a large portion of the branch’s visitors, there were regular sing-alongs and storytimes hosted by the children’s librarian.

And marquee events didn’t stop either. Volunteers organized public concerts on the green space outside of the library during the warmer months and set up booths at popular winter markets so neighbors knew library services were still available to them.

“When we closed, we recognized that we needed to stay visible and relevant in the community, and we all worked together to do it in some really super fun and creative ways,” Mazzola said. “Just to say we’re still here. We’ll be back. Just stay active.”

This level of community activation isn’t new for Brighton. Faneuil library was one of four branches the city threatened to close in 2010 when BPL was dealing with a more than $3 million budget gap. Manson-Reese wasn’t at Faneuil during those years, but was working in the BPL system and remembers how neighbors rallied to pressure the city to keep the branch open.

“I think the sense from local people across Boston is that it’s not a good idea to close a library. Whenever possible libraries should be kept open and accessible,” the librarian said.

Now, Boston is investing in its library branches. There are currently 25 branches across the city, with planned revitalization projects for Chinatown, Egleston, Fields Corner, and South End. At Faneuil, the recent renovation has improved both the building and its offerings. There’s more programming, expanded hours, and more technology dedicated to children since it was last open.

“The reopening of the Faneuil Branch means a revitalized hub for the Brighton community. Our libraries throughout our city are symbols of our dedication to knowledge, inclusivity, and progress,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in a statement announcing the branch’s reopening celebration. “As a space newly designed for everyone, this renovated branch is a place where people of all ages can learn, collaborate, and engage.”

A reading nook in the newly added children’s room at the Faneuil branch of the Boston Public Library.

When asked to share what they love about their neighborhood BPL branch, a number of readers told us about their excitement for Faneuil’s reopening.

“It is the community heart for our neighborhood. Everyone knows everyone else, and whether you’re going for a book, or a children’s event, or a program, or just to catch up with a neighbor, it’s great!” Charlie V. from Oak Square said. “We almost lost the library when the city wanted to close it [14] years ago, and ironically that strengthened our bonds. We fought hard, and not just saved it, but got it expanded. That makes it even more vital to me.”

The library will host a ribbon cutting and celebration with Mayor Wu on Jan. 25 from 3 to 8 p.m. and an open house, featuring a local band and kids programming, on Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Once they celebrate the reopening, Mazzola said she’s most looking forward to reconnecting with neighbors in the newly designed space.

“Of course, we’ll have all the classic things [like] the books and the programs and stuff like that, but I think that it’s so important to be able to be in a space and be able to say hello to your neighbor. That’s what excites me the most,” she said.

