Tell us: Which part of Gillette Stadium’s $250 million renovations are you most excited about?

The Kraft family has poured $250 million worth of renovations into Gillette Stadium in recent months, and the new additions are expected to be ready for the Patriots home opener against the Eagles on Sunday.
So, tell us. Which aspect of the new-look Gillette Stadium are you most excited to see?
Is it the 218-foot tall lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck that features views of the Boston and Providence skylines?
How about the new videoboard, which Gillette Stadium officials say is the largest of its kind in the country?
Perhaps you’ve dreamed of being able to beat the lines and pour your own beer at a game. Well, there will be kiosks designed for fans to do just that.
Speaking of beer, the new Celebration Beer Hall has a combined 6,000 square feet of space between its interior and an outdoor patio. Spectators can watch Patriots and Revolution players enter the field from the tunnel from there.
There will also be three new markets where fans can swipe their credit card upon entry and walk out with their food and drink without having to deal with a cash register.
The new G-P Atrium features 50,000 square feet of space between the Putnam Clubs and the Dell Technology suites levels. It has three HD media walls and a two-tiered balcony under the new videoboard.
