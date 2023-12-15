Patriots Should Bill Belichick return to the Patriots? Here’s what Boston.com readers said. “Why wouldn't I vote [yes]?” Bill Belichick (right) may no longer be head coach of the New England Patriots after this year. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Bill Belichick’s future with the New England Patriots could be in jeopardy.

On Tuesday, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported that “a decision has been made” to let go of Belichick. The Patriots reportedly came to this conclusion shortly after their 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in November.

It’s not yet clear if Curran’s report is true, and Belichick himself deflected multiple questions about them on Wednesday. But if it is, Belichick will leave behind one of the most storied legacies in the history of American football.

But most Boston.com readers don’t believe that the two sides should part ways yet. We asked on Wednesday whether or not Bill Belichick should return to the Patriots next season, and a majority (68 percent) responded that they’d like to see him on the sidelines for at least one more year.

Would you want to see Bill Belichick back with the Patriots next season? Yes 68% 902 No 32% 428

“He more than deserves the chance at another year if he wants it,” Steve from Cape Cod said.

No coach in NFL history can confidently say that they have a stronger resume than Belichick’s. As a six-time Super Bowl winner and 17-time AFC East champion as Patriots head coach, Belichick has forever earned a place in NFL history. And to many readers, he’s also earned as many chances as he wants on the sidelines, regardless of how successful his teams are.

“Why wouldn’t I vote [yes]?” Michelle P. from Marion asked. “The man is a legend and brought joy and excitement to this region for decades. I’d give him as many shots as he wants to right the ship.”

“He is the best coach the patriots have had in my lifetime (58), period,” Steve M. from Wrentham said. “There is no chance the next coach will be as good.”

“Greatest coach in NFL history,” Bob F. from Nashua said. “Deserves to coach until he doesn’t want to anymore.”

To some readers, Belichick’s past accolades aren’t the only thing that should save him from getting fired. They believe he’s still a fantastic coach and that getting rid of him would ultimately make the team worse.

“He’s still a great coach and deserves to be able to walk out the door on his terms after all he did for this organization,” Kevin Z. from Quincy said.

“He is the best coach in the NFL, and possibly the best of all-time. Period.” Sankar S. from South Riding, Va. said.

While the Patriots’ 3-10 record is certainly less than ideal, their defense has still played well this season. They’ve allowed the third-fewest rushing yards this season(1,146) and are tied for the second-fewest touchdowns allowed (14). They’ve also allowed the fewest opposing yards per carry this season(3.2). Plenty of that success could be attributed to Belichick, and readers believe that getting rid of him would take some of that defensive success away.

“Getting rid of Bill makes no sense,” Dan from Connecticut said. “He is still the best defensive coach in the league.”

The offense has been the crux of the Patriots’ struggles this season. They rank dead last in points per game (13.0) and are 28th in yards per game (291.4).

Some of that could also be attributed to Belichick, but many readers believe that the Patriots’ lack of offensive talent isn’t necessarily the fault of the head coach.

“It’s not the coaching that is the problem,” Bill E. from Newton said. “It’s the lack of talent.”

“Just because he has not found the right quarterback [or] offensive coordinator that has been able to help the offense, [the Patriots] shouldn’t hold that against him,” Linda S., originally from Somerville, said.

“We had a horrible offense with Mac [Jones] — he just can’t throw and makes bad decisions, but still had the chance to be 10-3 so far if the ball wasn’t turned over during so many late and potentially game-winning drives,” Stan A. from Dartmouth said. “It’s just a guess, but I don’t think sticking with Mac Jones was a decision Belichick made alone.”

Belichick staying for another season would also give him a chance at history. At 332 wins, Belichick is just 15 away from tying the late Don Shula (347) as the winningest coach in NFL history. To some readers, keeping Belichick would be worth it if only to see him break that record while wearing a Patriots hoodie.

“I would like to see him stay and break Shula’s record while still on the sidelines,” Tom D. from Jacksonville said.

To some, Belichick is among the last remaining members of the Patriots’ dynasty. He’s part of the reason why the Patriots are still relevant, and why many consider themselves fans of his team. In their eyes, losing him would mean losing everything.

“If he leaves there will be so much less of a reason to watch. You gave away 50% with Brady, don’t let go of the other 50%,” David from Lowell said. “I remember what it was like before Belichick and for that reason I would hang on to him as long as possible.”

“Do you really want to see him coach another NFL team against the Patriots?” Shari J. from Cornwall, Vt. asked. “Better if he just decides to retire and enjoy life outside football.”

Many readers said they would like to keep him as head coach, but they are uncomfortable with the amount of organizational power he has. Few in history can rival his accomplishments as a coach, but some of his decisions as general manager certainly have not panned out. To those readers, some conditions are in order: Belichick can stay as head coach but not as general manager.

“[I’d have him back] as the head coach only, not as a GM,” Ralph G. from Holden said. “It seems pretty clear that without Brady in the lineup to cover for his misses, his drafting is suspect. And the free agent route seems to be failing him as well — he signed Judon back in ’21 but since then he seems to be paying too close attention to the bottom dollar and ignoring the better free agents available.”

“I would bring in a G.M. next season and let him make the draft picks,” Kevin Z. from Quincy said. “That is not Belichick’s strong suit.”

“Yes as head coach; NO to general manager,” Otis from Boston said.

“I believe a step down as far as responsibility is warranted, but he is still a top ranked coach!” Jeff from Billerica said.

But to other readers, Belichick’s current failures as general manager overshadow his previous accomplishments as head coach. Thirty-two percent of readers voted not to keep Belichick, and most of those readers cited his mistakes in drafting and free agency as key reasons.

Many of these readers would prefer Belichick to accept a demotion, but the odds of that happening do not appear to be likely. And if the only two options are for Belichick to either stay in his current role or leave the team, those readers believe an exodus is in order.

“Good coach, bad GM,” Gary G. from Andover said.

“He has proven ineffective as a GM and suffered the consequences as a coach,” Steve from Dedham said. “He has no one to blame but himself.”

To other readers, his shortcomings as general manager are just part of the problem. They believe that his coaching style is too stubborn and not suitable for today’s game and that the Patriots would be much better off if they turned to someone else for the role.

“His leadership style is ‘old school’ and doesn’t work all that well with the younger generation,” Greg P. from Danvers said.

“He constructs and coaches teams the way he wants football to be, not the way it is currently played in the NFL,” Mike M. from Hanover said.

“He is too stubborn, refusing to learn from his mistakes,” Tim from Attleboro said. “Also, firing Bill Belichick is something Bill Belichick would do.”

Others believe that Belichick’s age is starting to get to him, and that he’s not as sharp as he used to be. They think it might be time to replace him with a younger coach.

“He seems to have lost his fastball,” John G. from Yarmouth said. “It happens to all of us with age.”

“Everyone in every position has a prime, and then a post-prime,” Matt from Medway said. “Bill was better than anyone could have hoped — better than anyone has ever been — but he (like anyone) has lost a step. Let’s move forward instead of clinging to the past.”

Belichick’s future as head coach of the New England Patriots remains up in the air. But Boston.com readers have very different opinions about whether or not that should be the case.

Note: Some responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.