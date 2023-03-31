Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our quiz. Damon & Affleck, Mel King, the MBTA and the polyamorous all make appearances in this week's news quiz. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.

Boston.com News Quiz, March 31, 2023 1: The city of Somerville last week approved an anti-discrimination ordinance to protect: (Required) Immigrants Transgender residents College students Polyamorous relationships 2: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, whose new movie "Air" opens next Wednesday, this week revealed that when they were living together early in their careers, they shared: (Required) An agent A bank account A single twin bed A shi tzu named "Apples" 3: As the Major League Baseball season kicks off this week, oddsmakers have placed the odds of the Red Sox winning the 2023 World Series at: (Required) +6 +60 +600 +6000 4: Boston politician and activist Mel King, who died this week at 94, is remembered for his race for mayor against Ray Flynn in 1983. In addition to featuring Boston's first Black mayoral candidate in King, that race is also remembered for its: (Required) Volatility Efficiency Civility Groundbreaking advertisements 5: MBTA executive James "Jay" Neider, who the Globe reported was let go from his $275,000-a-year job last Friday, had drawn fire in some quarters for his penchant for overseeing T construction projects remotely from: (Required) Hawaii Wisconsin The Middle East All of the above 6: In an "Only in New England" moment, security officials at Boston's Logan Airport discovered and confiscated what from a 71-year-old traveler last weekend? (Required) A chrome lighter with the Celtics leprechaun on it A thermos of Dunkaccino A musket A "Yankees Suck" t-shirt 7: Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber will be in Massachusetts next week to start filming their new Netflix series, "The Perfect Couple," based on a book by: (Required) Susan Minot Richard Russo Elin Hilderbrand Celeste Ng 8: A proposal by state Rep. Jenny Armini of Marblehead would make which of these changes to the Massachusetts state Constitution? (Required) Remove the word "wicked" Add Abigail Adams as co-author with her husband, John Adams Add female and non-gendered pronouns Take out references to "bearing arms" 9: A new report found that Massachusetts has the highest ______ in the country. (Required) GDP GNP PDI PDA 10: Twitter users in Boston this week got riled up over a new New York City ad campaign that asserted New Yorkers: (Required) Are more productive than Bostonians Have more money than Bostonians Are better looking than Bostonians Smell better than Bostonians All of the above