Quizzes

Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz.

A tunnel closure, a top-ranked bagel shop, and Rob Gronkowski all made it into this week’s quiz.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski walks on the field during a game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, California. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

By Emily Turner

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.