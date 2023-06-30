Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. A tunnel closure, a top-ranked bagel shop, and Rob Gronkowski all made it into this week’s quiz. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski walks on the field during a game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, California. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.

Boston.com News Quiz, June 30, 2023 1: The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will close a major artery in Greater Boston traffic in July and August to work on repairs and improvements to the walls, deck, and ceiling inside the tunnel. Which tunnel is it? (Required) Ted Williams Tunnel Thomas P. O'Neill, Jr. Tunnel Central Artery Tunnel Sumner Tunnel 2: Law enforcement officials announced they arrested a suspect Monday in connection with the murder of three elderly residents in which town? (Required) Natick Newton Newburyport Needham 3: Engineers at MIT developed a new version of a superabsorbent material that has the potential to assist communities ravaged by drought and make air conditioners more energy-efficient. This material is commonly found in what technology: (Required) NASA spacesuits Disposable diapers Activated carbon Charmin toilet paper 4: On Tuesday, the State Ethics Commission said Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo signed a Disposition Agreement and paid a $3,000 penalty for what: (Required) U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins' involvement in his run for Suffolk County district attorney Past accusations of sexual assault Representing his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit after joining City Council All of the above 5: Which local television outlet announced the addition of Jennifer Peñate as its newest reporter and weekend evening news anchor? (Required) WCVB Channel 5 NECN Boston 25 News WHDH Channel 7 6: Bon Appétit magazine recently shared a list of where to find the best bagels in the U.S., outside of New York. Which Massachusetts shop made the list? (Required) Goldilox Bagels Katz Bagel Bakery Bagelsaurus SPoT! 7: "We write today to reaffirm the fundamental principle that deep and transformative teaching, learning, and research depend upon a community comprising people of many backgrounds, perspectives, and lived experiences." Who responded with this line following the landmark Supreme Court decision that struck down affirmative action in college admissions? (Required) Harvard University Governor Maura Healey's administration Northeastern University Keytar Bear 8: The Bruins had five selections in Rounds 3-7 of the 2023 NHL Draft on Thursday. Two of the five draft selections come from which Nordic country? (Required) Switzerland Iceland Finland Sweden 9: In a video shared by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Monday, a boater spotted what off of Cape Cod: (Required) A double rainbow An orca whale Stranded dolphins Debris from Titan submersible 10: Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski addressed an "awkward" situation regarding a father promoting his 10-year-old son Madden on social media as what nickname? (Required) Daddy Gronk Gronkitis Baby Gronk Gronky