Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz.

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.

Boston.com News Quiz, April 14, 2023 1: Forbes magazine released its 2023 list of billionaires, including all of the following Massachusetts rich folk EXCEPT: Jim Davis, New Balance Robert Kraft, The Kraft Group Steve Conine, Wayfair Elizabeth Johnson, Louisburg Farm 2: Students at a Massachusetts high school were surprised with a video greeting from Broadway luminary Lin-Manuel Miranda prior to their student production of: Hamilton Encanto In The Heights Mary Poppins Returns 3: Two Massachusetts lawmakers filed legislation this week that would create a pilot program to study what business concept? Remote work Hybrid work A shorter work week Replacing workers with robots 4: NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had a perhaps unexpected prediction for the Patriots' first-round draft pick; he thinks they'll make a play for: Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson Boston College WR Zay Flowers Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. 5: MBTA Transit Police responding to a report of an armed individual at Back Bay Station this week found a "Star Wars" fan dressed as: Boba Fett Din Djarin Bo-Katan Kryze A Mandalorian to be named later 6: According to a UMass Amherst/WCVB poll whose results were released this week, more than half of Republicans in Massachusetts have considered: Becoming Democrats Becoming Independents Voting for a Kennedy Leaving 7: The streaking Boston Bruins broke which NHL record Tuesday night? Most wins in a season Most points in a season Most fights in a season Most assists in a season 8: Which of the following greeted new MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng during his first week on the job? One derailment Two derailments Three derailments Train on fire 9: In an Instagram video this week, actor and Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg revisited his first job, doing what? Pouring coffee at the Dunkin' Donuts at 2290 Dorchester Ave. Bagging at the Stop & Shop in Quincy Handing out library books at the juvenile detention center on Washington Street Bussing tables at the Kowloon 10: U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins's office this week announced the arrest of seven men in connection with the theft of $2 million worth of catalytic converters. The investigation was dubbed: Operation Slice & Dice Operation Grab & Go Operation Cut & Run Operation Dine & Ditch 11: A $300 million donation to Harvard University by billionaire alum Ken Griffin has drawn criticism this week from some who say: Harvard shouldn't be so welcoming of money from a Republican megadonor Griffin shouldn't be supporting the "communists" at Harvard Harvard doesn't need the money All of the above 12: Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has proposed a pay hike for the councilors' staffers that would raise their chiefs of staff to a salary as high as: $82,000 $96,000 $103,000 $115,000