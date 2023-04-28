Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. SatanCon, a fake Massachusetts college, and a Bruins brawl: Test your knowledge of this week’s big local news stories. A statue of the Baphomet sits at the Satanic Temple in Salem, where a "Hell House" event was held in 2021. Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.

Boston.com News Quiz, April 28, 2023 1: A man was stopped by TSA officials at Logan Airport this week when they found him trying to bring this through a security checkpoint: A werewolf stick A vampire straw A mummy knife A Monster Energy drink 2: Police are investigating whether recent vandalism in Needham is related to tensions between: Progressive activists and MAGA Republicans Needham High lacrosse players and their counterparts in Wellesley Pickleball players and tennis players Rival street gangs 3: Two Massachusetts Dunkin' locations were fined $370,000 for which of the following infractions? Serving expired milk Violating hygiene regulations Not having working smoke detectors Overworking underage employees 4: According to a Boston Globe report, MBTA managers were found to have primary residences in all of these far-flung locales EXCEPT: South Florida Chicago Philadelphia Brooklyn 5: SatanCon 2023, hosted by the Salem-based Satanic Temple — and dedicated to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, with whom the temple has had an ongoing legal beef — will be held at the Marriott Copley Place this weekend. Where was last year's SatanCon? Death Valley, California Devils Tower, Wyoming Hell Creek, Montana Scottsdale, Arizona 6: A brawl at the end of the Bruins' playoff win over the Florida Panthers Sunday resulted in misconduct calls against: Ullmark, Tkachuk, Barkov, and Marchand Ullmark, Tkachuk, Stall, and Carlo Ullmark, Tkachuk, DeBrusk, and Bennett Anderson, Buford, Wakeman, and Howe 7: Thrillist this week named its picks for the "most hippie" town in every U.S. state, and this town nabbed the title for Massachusetts. Amherst Northampton Provincetown Cambridge 8: The Attorney General's Office is investigating after the website for a fake Massachusetts college resurfaced online this week. The fictitious school is called: Elms College Massachusetts Institute of Education (MIE) Massachusetts Central University Western New England University 9: An Ashland woman and her toddler hid out for more than a week before escaping from which war-torn country? Libya Somalia Sudan Syria 10: Disgraced former Celtics coach Ime Udoka has a new coaching job. Who's it with? Charlotte Hornets Houston Rockets Southern Methodist University Natick High School 11. A former Harvard University professor was convicted this week of lying to federal investigators about his involvement with what? The Chinese spy balloon program A Chinese science recruitment program Secret Chinese police stations TikTok 12: Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, bought which of the following at Home Depot in Rockland after she disappeared, according to prosecutors? Three five-gallon buckets with leak-proof lids Plastic sheeting A Tyvek suit All of the above