Quizzes

Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz.

A mayoral performance, some iconic business closures, disturbing driving stats, and a Trump visit are all represented.

Michelle Wu made history on Sunday when she became the first sitting mayor of Boston to play with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By Peter Chianca and Emily Collins

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.