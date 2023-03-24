Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our quiz. Test your local knowledge by taking this week's news quiz. Mayor Michelle Wu at the annual St. Patrick's Day Breakfast in South Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge, discover the most popular stories, and stay informed on the latest trending stories.

Boston.com News Quiz, March 24, 2023 1. How did the MBTA's Green Line get its color? (Required) It was random From the Emerald Necklace and leafy suburbs along the tracks From Fenway Park's Green Monster 2. What joke got Mayor Michelle Wu a few laughs at the St. Patrick's Day Breakfast in South Boston? (Required) A joke about Evacuation Day A joke about the St. Patrick's Day Parade A joke about the North End 3. Which Maine town plans to build the world's tallest flagpole? (Required) Columbia Falls Ellsworth Jonesboro 4. Which one of Logan Airport's airlines had a spring sale this week with one-way flights from Boston as low as $49? (Required) Delta Southwest JetBlue 5. After Monday's concert at TD Garden, Bruce Springsteen is set to perform again in Massachusetts. Where? (Required) Gillette Stadium Fenway TD Garden 6. Bova's Bakery in the North End was swarmed with people this Wednesday, but they weren't there for the pastries. Who did people hope to see instead? (Required) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Harry Styles 7. An executive producer and on-air personality for WEEI "Greg Hill Show,'' Chris Curtis, used a racist slur during a discussion about what? (Required) Alcohol Sports Travel 8. Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, responded to rumors that she gave Brady an ultimatum that their marriage would end if… (Required) He did not stop playing football He did not stop winning Super Bowls He did not focus more on his family relationships 9. Massachusetts-based restaurant chain Kelly's Roast Beef has announced plans to open its seventh full-sized location in which Massachusetts town? (Required) Danvers Medford Dedham 10. Starbucks baristas went on strike on Wednesday, joining a nationwide protest for livable wages and safe workplaces. In which Greater Boston town did this happen? (Required) Boston Charlestown Somerville