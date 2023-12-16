Quizzes For its 250th anniversary, test your Boston Tea Party knowledge There may be more to Boston’s most famous historical protest than you remember from your school days. Boston Tea Party destroying tea in Boston Harbor December 16, 1773. Courtesy

The Boston Tea Party, one of the most famous acts of political protest in history, has been a staple of elementary school social studies classes for centuries. For instance, in the third grade I created a diorama of it that involved little plastic Native American figures throwing Lipton tea bags over the side of a toy powerboat. It was the 1970s, and standards were low.

But a lot of what we might remember about the event that took place in Boston Harbor on Dec. 16, 1773, might not be entirely correct. For instance, many still believe the colonists were protesting the taxation (without representation!) of tea, when in actuality — according to The History Channel, which knows from such things — they were protesting a government bailout of the British East India Company, which allowed it to essentially monopolize the American tea market. Who knew?

With that in mind, to mark the 250th anniversary of that day, here are a dozen questions about the inner workings of one of the most famous historical events ever to happen in Boston’s backyard (among a backyard that’s full of them).

Test your knowledge: Boston Tea Party 1: Where did the Boston Tea Party take place? (Required) Rowe’s Wharf Griffin’s Wharf Long Wharf Central Wharf 2: This group, led by Samuel Adams, is credited with carrying out the Boston Tea Party: (Required) Sons of Democracy Sons of Liberty Sons of Anarchy Sons of Serendip 3: Speaking of Samuel Adams, how was he related to John Adams, who went on to become the second president of the United States? (Required) Brothers Cousins Second cousins No relation — it was a common last name 4. On the night of the Boston Tea Party, more than 100 men boarded three ships and proceeded to throw chests of tea into Boston Harbor. What were the three ships named? (Required) The Lively, The Defiance, and The Dartmouth The Dartmouth, The Eleanor, and The Beaver The Fame, The Hope, and The Friendship The Friendship, The Dolphin, and the Enterprize 5: Approximately how many cups of tea could have been brewed by the amount of tea thrown into the harbor that night, per modern estimates? (Required) 80,000 800,000 1.8 million 18 million 6: Many of the participants in the Boston Tea Party dressed as Native Americans. Why, primarily? (Required) They wanted the British to think it had been committed by the natives In solidarity with the plight of the native peoples To disguise their identities They had a lot of feathers left over from all the tarrings and featherings 7: Which of these was NOT one of the so-called “Intolerable Acts” enacted by the British in response to the Boston Tea Party? (Required) The Boston Port Act The Sugar Act The Massachusetts Government Act The Impartial Administration of Justice Act 8: Thomas Hutchinson, the Boston-born royal governor of Massachusetts, was replaced by what British general after the Boston Tea Party? (Required) William Howe Horatio Gates Thomas Gage John Burgoyne 9: Which of these was NOT a participant in the Boston Tea Party, that we know of? (Required) Samuel Hobbs John Hooton Elisha Horton Nathaniel Hobson 10: Which of these was an actual thing? (Required) The Annapolis Tea Party The Philadelphia Tea Party The Wilmington Tea Party All of them 11: What large event was held in Boston to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party in 1873? (Required) The first-ever historical reenactment of the Boston Tea Party The Women’s Tea Party, a suffragette event The Black Tea Party, a post-Civil War equal rights rally The grand opening of the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum 12: When did people start referring to the 1773 protest as the Boston Tea Party? (Required) Almost immediately During the waning days of the Revolutionary War The early 1800s Around the 100th anniversary Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.