Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. What do Ed Sheeran, Marcus Smart, and pickles have in common? They all turn up in this week’s quiz. Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart is joined by singer Mandy Gonzalez, left, and band LOCASH, Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, during the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.

Boston.com News Quiz, July 7, 2023 1: At his Gillette Stadium show last Friday, Ed Sheeran delighted fans by bringing along fellow pop superstar John Mayer as his last-minute opening act. Which song did the pair duet on during Sheeran's set? (Required) Overpass Graffiti Galway Girl Thinking Out Loud Your Body Is a Wonderland 2: The police chief of Dighton, Mass. was placed on administrative leave last week after he was charged with what offense? (Required) Criminal deprivation of civil rights Forgery Public corruption Securities fraud 3: According to Marcus Smart, what was he doing when the news broke about his trade from the Celtics? (Required) Playing tennis Eating breakfast Watching the Travelers Golf Championship Sleeping 4. A new lawsuit is asking Harvard University to stop considering what when deciding which students to admit? (Required) Donations from parents Geographical origin of applicant Whether the parents went there All of the above 5: Grillo's, the Boston-based pickle company, is suing a New Jersey-based company that it claims stole its proprietary recipe. What is the name of that company? (Required) Passaic Pickle Patriot Pickle Glen Ridge Gherkins Distinctive Dills 6: After filing for bankruptcy in May, Christmas Tree Shops — the Middleborough-based home decor chain — is now reportedly planning to: (Required) Exit bankruptcy and reopen as soon as possible Refocus on clothing rather than decor Liquidate all its remaining stores Change its name to "Christmas Tree Shop," without the "s" 7: A Stoughton woman was rescued from a swamp in Easton after being trapped in the mud there for about how long? (Required) Eight hours A day and a half Three days A week 8: The Massachusetts Port Authority has advised travelers to allow for how much extra time in getting to Logan Airport during the July 5-Aug. 31 closure of the Sumner Tunnel? (Required) 30 minutes One hour Two hours Three hours 9: Viewers gathered to await the start of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular celebration at the Esplanade got a surprise Tuesday when: (Required) LoCash came out to perform an acoustic set The Esplanade was evacuated due to bad weather John Williams was announced as a special guest conductor MBTA Transit Police arrested seven crowd members for having taken turns punching a Berklee student at Arlington station 10: Which celeb was spotted at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's star-studded July 4th party? (Required) Tom Brady Robert Kraft Jayson Tatum Ben Affleck All of the above None of the above