Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. Tunnel troubles, trial tribulations, and teens gone wild all make the rounds in this week’s quiz. Gov. Maura Healey poses for a selfie with Raj Kulen, District 6 traffic engineer, during a visit to the Sumner Tunnel Command Center this week. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.

Boston.com News Quiz, July 14, 2023 1: Which of the following behaviors was NOT reported among the "thousands" of teen and 20-something visitors to Cape Cod beaches on the Fourth of July? (Required) Excessive littering Taunting police officers Public nudity Invading a condo balcony 2: A book that had been overdue for 119 years was returned to the New Bedford Free Public Library after being discovered in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported last week. What was that book? (Required) "A Method of Reaching Extreme Altitudes" by Robert Hutchings Goddard "An Elementary Treatise on Electricity" by James Clerk Maxwell "Astronomical Papers Prepared for the Use of the American Ephemeris and Nautical Almanac" by Simon Newcomb "Radio-activity" by Ernest Rutherford. 3: Which 1980s action star was spotted on Nantucket during Fourth of July week? (Required) Bruce Willis Jean-Claude Van Damme Chuck Norris Sylvester Stallone 4. John FitzGerald, who is running to replace outgoing Councilor Frank Baker as District 3's representative on the Boston City Council, got a key endorsement this week from what former politician? (Required) Bill Weld Deval Patrick Marty Walsh Martha Coakley 5: After relatively few issues immediately following the Fourth of July, Massport and other state officials warned of increased traffic due to the Sumner Tunnel closure this past week, especially on: (Required) Tuesday Wednesday Thursday All of the above 6: When a baby deer became trapped in a tank at a water treatment plant in Brockton this week, what did local officials do? (Required) Lowered the water level so it could walk out Raised the water level so it could swim out Lowered a firefighter down to lasso it Called in the Swampscott coyote sharpshooters 7: How many pitches did Kanley Jansen, the sole Red Sox representative, throw in Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game? (Required) 3 7 12 26 8: Which of these Massachusetts island beaches closed for swimming this week due to shark sightings? (Required) Coatue Beach Great Point Beach Norton Point Beach All of the above 9: The judge declared a mistrial this week in the case of Emanuel Lopes, who is charged with killing a Weymouth police officer and a bystander in 2018. What led to the mistrial? (Required) Prosecutorial misconduct A serious procedural error by the defense Jury was split down the middle One juror held out and refused to vote to convict 10: According to a report released this week, how many other prospective renters does the average apartment hunter have to compete with for the same vacant unit in Greater Boston? (Required) 8 12 16 24