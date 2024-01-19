Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. Answer questions about Gov. Healey’s promises, local Emmy winners, and Bill Belichick’s next move in this week’s news quiz. Jennifer Coolidge — here being kissed on the cheek by members of The Hasty Pudding Theatricals last year — was one of several Mass. natives up for Emmys this year. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.

Boston.com News Quiz, Jan. 19, 2024 1: Less than a week after Bill Belichick left the Patriots, what NFL team announced that they had interviewed him to be their new head coach? (Required) Dallas Cowboys Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons Los Angeles Chargers 2: During her first State of the Commonwealth address, Gov. Maura Healey promised to work toward passing the state's largest investment ever in: (Required) The MBTA Housing Infrastructure Clean energy A Harvard University graduate student made history this week when she became the first what to be crowned Miss America? (Required) Immigrant Trans woman CEO Active duty service member A Cape Cod man went viral last week with a photo of something he found during a home demolition in Chatham: (Required) An unopened box of Cuban cigars A 1952 baseball card An ancient Twinkie A copy of Marvel Spotlight No. 5 from 1972, featuring the first appearance of Ghost Rider 5: A company that started at Boston College in 2012 announced this week that it was shutting down. What did it deliver? (Required) Tacos Cannabis products Booze Cookies 6: Several Massachusetts natives took home Emmy Awards this week. Which of these didn't? (Required) Ayo Edebiri Jennifer Coolidge Jeremy Strong Ebon Moss-Bachrach 7: Dedham Police are investigating after a woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off where Sunday evening? (Required) Petruzziello Plaza New England Baptist Outpatient Care Center Dedham Firefighters Local 1735 Bob's Discount Furniture 8: The appearance of giant clown heads floating between two buildings perplexed Bostonians last week. Other exhibits from the "Winteractive" art installation include all of the following EXCEPT: (Required) A unicorn in a box A slide shaped like a guitar A polar bear made of cotton balls and shaving cream A guy sitting casually on the roof at Chipotle 9: What Cambridge business closed this week after more than 100 years in operation? (Required) La Flamme Barber Shop Dickson Bros. True Value Hardware Store Brattle Square Florist Courthouse Fish Market 10: A scholar at Northeastern this week said he's uncovered a new cache of pseudonymously published stories and poems by what famous Massachusetts author? (Required) Emily Dickinson Edgar Allen Poe Louisa May Alcott Sylvia Plath