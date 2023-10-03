Quiz: How well do you know the newest Celtics players?

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
As the weather begins to cool and the calendar has flipped to October, the NBA offseason officially comes to an end. The Celtics have arrived in Boston and are ready to begin training camp.
Many longtime veterans, such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, have made their return to TD Garden, the place they’ve called home for many years. But they’re joined by many players who will wear Celtics jerseys for the very first time, some of whom played on teams that were determined to send Boston home in previous playoff series.
Indeed, the Celtics have made sweeping changes to their roster this offseason, adding several players from established all-stars to young guys looking to crack the rotation. You may be familiar with their names, but how much do you know about them as players and as people?
Take our quiz below to see how well you know the newest Boston Celtics.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.