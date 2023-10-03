Quizzes Quiz: How well do you know the newest Celtics players? This quiz may not be as easy as predicting the Celtics to win the Eastern Conference. Kristaps Porzingis (middle, tall) is one of the newest members of the Boston Celtics. How well do you know him? Handout

As the weather begins to cool and the calendar has flipped to October, the NBA offseason officially comes to an end. The Celtics have arrived in Boston and are ready to begin training camp.

Many longtime veterans, such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, have made their return to TD Garden, the place they’ve called home for many years. But they’re joined by many players who will wear Celtics jerseys for the very first time, some of whom played on teams that were determined to send Boston home in previous playoff series.

Indeed, the Celtics have made sweeping changes to their roster this offseason, adding several players from established all-stars to young guys looking to crack the rotation. You may be familiar with their names, but how much do you know about them as players and as people?

Take our quiz below to see how well you know the newest Boston Celtics.

Quiz: How well do you know the Celtics' newest players? Where was Jrue Holiday when he found out he was traded to the Celtics? (Required) At his mother's house In church On the plane to Portland At a charity event Kristaps Porzingis used to wear number 6 in honor of whom? (Required) Bill Russell LeBron James His childhood best friend His brother Which record did Svi Mykhailiuk NOT set while playing for the University of Kansas? (Required) Youngest Player in Big 12 history Most three-pointers made in a single season for Kansas Highest three-point percentage in Kansas history Mykhailiuk set all of the above records while at Kansas Dalano Banton modeled his game after which Celtics great? (Required) Bob Cousy Dennis Johnson Rajon Rondo Marcus Smart While he was in college, Lamar Stevens wrote a children's book illustrated by people with Down Syndrome. What was the book about? (Required) How he fell in love with basketball His journey to becoming a Penn State Nittany Lion How his parents inspired him to chase his basketball dreams A memorable game he had as a seventh-grader Oshae Brissett finished the 2022 NBA season as the Indiana Pacers' leader in all of the following EXCEPT: (Required) Points Rebounds Assists Brissett led the Pacers in all of these categories Who is Jordan Walsh's favorite NBA player? (Required) LeBron James Kevin Durant Stephen Curry Himself In 2020, Jay Scrubb became the first JUCO player to be drafted since (Required) 2004 2008 2011 2013 Who won G-League MVP the year Neemias Queta came in second? (Required) Carlik Jones Trevelin Queen Paul Reed Frank Mason III What sport did DJ Steward play before basketball? (Required) Baseball Football Volleyball Track and Field