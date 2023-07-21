Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. North End mayhem, a clam shack controversy, and Luke Combs vs. Tracy Chapman all play a part in this week’s quiz. US singer Tracy Chapman performs during the 15th edition of the Vieilles Charrues Music Festival, in France on July 23, 2006. Credit: ANDRE DURAND/AFP via Getty Images

Boston.com News Quiz, July 21, 2023 1: Boston resident Patrick Mendoza, owner of Monica's Trattoria, is being sought in connection with a shooting that left a hole in the window of which North End business? (Required) Mike's Pastry Modern Pastry Caffè dello Sport Polkadog Bakery 2: Which of these factors was NOT mentioned in a lawsuit by two white professors who alleged they had been unfairly fired by Boston's Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology? (Required) Age Race Gender Religion 3: Billionaire Charles Johnson told the Nantucket Current last week that his opposition of a proposed new clam shack on the island was not a case of "David vs. Goliath," but rather: (Required) Brains vs. brawn Nature vs. nurture Billionaire vs. billionaire Batman v. Superman 4. Which of these was NOT a reason cited by the Ashland Select Board for declining to host a statue of Spencer the Boston Marathon dog? (Required) Could bring extra traffic Not appropriate for a community center No real Ashland connection Unfair to all the humans in Ashland who don't have statues 5: Luke Combs' hit version of Tracy Chapman's 1988 song "Fast Car" has ignited a renewed debate on diversity in country music. What Boston-area school did Chapman attend? (Required) Berklee College of Music Boston University New England Conservatory Tufts University 6: During its liquidation sale this week, the Massachusetts-based Christmas Tree Shop chain was accused of: (Required) Selling shoddy merchandise Using child labor Inflating prices before marking them down Selling tacky merchandise 7: In a new study by Visual Capitalist, which of these Massachusetts towns was NOT listed among the five safest communities in the U.S. with a population over 25,000? (Required) Arlington Franklin Lexington Marshfield 8: Conservative media outlets this week were critical of a list compiled by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and given to Boston Police. Who was on the list, primarily? (Required) North End restaurant owners People who've disagreed with her policy positions People deemed a threat to her or the public's safety People against whom she's sworn revenge 9: Which coastal area saw all of its beaches closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels this week? (Required) Pigeon Cove, Rockport Horseneck Beach State Reservation Provincetown Plum Island 10: On a podcast appearance this week, Julian Edelman said his decision to retire from professional football was influenced by the fact that: (Required) Patriots practices were too hard He could make more money doing Verizon commercials It just wasn't the same without Tom Brady Bob Kraft was kind of getting on his nerves