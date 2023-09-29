Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. A new kind of pizza, an old Patriots accusation, and a timely tourist trap all made this week’s news quiz. Courtesy Photo

Boston.com News Quiz, Sept. 29, 2023 1: The Boston area has been experiencing a surge in popularity of New Haven-style pizza, also known as: (Required) Apizza Epizza Opizza Spizza 2: On a podcast this week, former Pittsburgh players Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis claimed the Patriots cheated during the 2004 conference title game against the Steelers by: (Required) "Screwing up" the coaches' headsets Posting inaccurate injury reports Stealing signs Using non-regulation footballs 3: A DoorDash driver is facing charges this week after apparently following GPS directions directly into a swamp in: (Required) Littleton Hamilton Middleton Middleboro 4. Which popular Massachusetts attraction was named one of the top tourist traps on the planet by USA Today this week? (Required) Plymouth Rock Cheers Boston Witch House Salem The Salem Witch Museum 5: A new establishment opening on Newbury Street this fall will draw inspiration from: (Required) The "Seinfeld" diner The "Friends" coffee shop The "Frasier" coffee shop Helen's lunch counter from "Wings" 6: Opendoor.com this week released its second annual Family-Friendly Cities list, and this Massachusetts city ranked No. 1: (Required) Newton Waltham Brookline Somerville 7: Canton-based Dunkin' this week sued a New York company for trademark infringement over what product line? (Required) "Marijuana Munchkins" "Cannabis Coolata" "Vapin' Donuts" All of the above 8: The Green Line Extension is now facing a number of track defects that have slowed trains to a crawl. What's wrong with the tracks? (Required) They're too close together They're too far apart They don't line up, exactly The metal they used was too soft 9: Karol G made history Thursday as the first Spanish-language performer to headline at Gillette Stadium. With whom did she duet on a Grammy-winning single in 2021? (Required) Dua Lipa Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Shakira 10: TV pundits were abuzz this week over a rumored planned reboot of "The Office." What other show did series creator Greg Daniels compare a possible reboot to? (Required) The "Frasier" reboot The "Night Court" reboot "Fuller House" "The Mandalorian"