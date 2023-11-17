Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. Horse trouble, blocked traffic, and the end of a radio era are all part of this week’s news quiz. A horse caused a ruckus in Massachusetts this week when it got loose where? Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.

Boston.com News Quiz, Nov. 17, 2023 1: Four Massachusetts ZIP codes made RealtyHop’s new list of the most expensive communities in the nation. They were Back Bay (02199), Beacon HIll (02108), Wellesley (02481), and: (Required) Hyannis Port (02647) Newton/Waban (02468) Weston (02493) Vineyard Haven (02568) 2: Last week saw the end of what Boston radio partnership? (Required) Loren and Wally Eagan and Braude Toucher and Rich Greg and Wiggy 3: Which of these was NOT one of the locations where a recently busted high-end brothel network allegedly operated, according to an affidavit filed in federal court? (Required) Cambridgepark Drive, near the Alewife T station New Street, Cambridge, near the Whole Foods Grove Street, Watertown, near the Filippello Dog Park Arsenal Yards shopping complex, Watertown, near the Sweetgreen 4. Police are asking shoppers at area Market Baskets to stay vigilant after card skimmers were found at multiple stores in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, including ones in Nashua, Somerville, Haverhill and: (Required) Methuen Wilmington Woburn Reading 5: A horse caused a ruckus in Massachusetts this week when it got loose where? (Required) In a hospital On a plane On a golf cours At the Franklin Park Zoo 6: Former Patriot star Rob Gronkowski said this week that he thinks quarterback Mac Jones should ask for what from the team? (Required) A second chance More money His release More aggressively inflated footballs 7: MSPCA-Angell said that on Monday it received “a very adorable surprise” in the form of 33 nocturnal marsupials that were surrendered to its Boston adoption center. The animals were: (Required) Sugar gliders Wombats Ringtail possums Bandicoots 8: What legendary local wild animal met a sad end last week? (Required) Pumpkin the bear Pickles the pig Shoebert the seal Eric the emu 9: A threatened strike by 12,500 Massachusetts and Rhode Island members of what profession was averted Wednesday? (Required) Teacheers Actors Janitors Bus drivers 10: Demonstrators blocked rush hour traffic on the Boston University Bridge Thursday morning, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. They were made up primarily of: (Required) Local Palestinian-Americans American Jews Students for Justice in Palestine ACLU members Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.