Quizzes

Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz.

Horse trouble, blocked traffic, and the end of a radio era are all part of this week’s news quiz.

A horse caused a ruckus in Massachusetts this week when it got loose where? Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

By Peter Chianca

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.