Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. A bunch of Johnsons, a Seinfeld scoop, and Turtleboy trouble are all part of this week’s news quiz. Jan Thijs / Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.

Boston.com News Quiz, Oct. 13, 2023 1: Forbes this week released its annual list of the country’s 400 wealthiest people, including seven in Massachusetts. How many Johnsons were on the list? (Required) One Two Three Four 2: How much snow does AccuWeather think Boston will see this winter, according to its U.S. winter forecast for the 2023-2024 season, released this week? (Required) 13 inches or less 14-28 inches 30-36 inches 38-44 inches 3: About 30 Harvard University student groups are under fire after blaming last week’s Middle Eastern violence on: (Required) Hamas The Palestinians Israel Joe Biden 4. In Boston last week, Jerry Seinfeld hinted that “something” is in the works in regards to revisiting the “Seinfeld” finale. Where was he at the time? (Required) The Wilbur The Wang TD Garden On GBH’s “Greater Boston” with Jim Braude and Margery Eagan 5: The Patriots are 1-4 to start the season, and winless at home. When was the last time that happened? (Required) 1992 2000 2021 Never 6: Which unusual Cambridge landmark will soon be removed, it was announced this week? (Required) The “Dewey, Cheatem & Howe” sign The First Church golden rooster The O'Reilly Spite House The Cosmic Moose and Grizzly Bear's Ville fence 7: Aidan Kearney, the Holden man behind the controversial “Turtleboy” news blog, was in court this week facing what charges in relation to the sensational Karen Read murder case? (Required) Defamation Libel Harassment Witness intimidation 8: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced this week he would run for president as an independent rather than a Democrat, commenting that he could act as a spoiler candidate for: (Required) Trump Biden Both Neither 9: Boston.com readers this week offered their casting suggestions for the upcoming Tom Brady TV miniseries, “The Patriot Way.” What two actors tied as the top pick for Bill Belichick? (Required) Tom Hanks and Mel Gibson Mel Gibson and Woody Harrelson Woody Harrelson and Mark Wahlberg Mark Wahlberg and Danny DeVito 10: The Boston Globe reported this week that the old Neiman Marcus at the Natick Mall is now likely to become: (Required) Affordable housing Lab space A giant pickleball club Spirit Halloween