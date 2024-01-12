Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. Answer questions about snow totals, Madonna’s start, and Bill’s farewell in this week’s news quiz. Madonna, performs onstage with dancer during Live Aid famine relief concert at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia Pa., July 13, 1985. AP Photo/Amy Sancetta

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.

Boston.com News Quiz, Jan. 12, 2024 1: Before it got washed away by the rain, which of these Mass. towns saw the most snow from last weekend’s storm? (Required) Leominster Tyngsboro Montague Haverhill 2: Restaurateur Barbara Lynch announced late last week that she would be closing which three prominent Boston restaurants? (Required) Bartaco, Aceituna, and Para Maria Para Maria, No. 9 Park, and Menton Menton, Sportello, and Drink Drink, DIG, and Pink Taco 3: Travel + Leisure this week named the most romantic place in every U.S. state. What was its pick for Massachusetts? (Required) Nauset Light in Eastham The Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls Lookout Rooftop Bar in the Seaport The Public Garden in Boston 4. The Boston Calling music festival announced its 2024 lineup this week. Which of these is a real act that’s performing there? (Required) Flesh on the Bone The Timmyknickers Cakeswagg Tisket a Tasket 5: Radio and podcast giant Audacy filed for bankruptcy this week, with almost $2 billion in debt. Which of these Boston stations DOESN’T it own? (Required) Big 103 Magic 106.7 Mix 104.1 JAM'N 94.5 6: In light of recent events, Harvard is now looking for: (Required) A DEI coordinator Additional Jewish Studies professors Teaching assistants for its Taylor Swift course New legal counsel 7: Police in Needham this week warned residents to stop doing what? (Required) Donating to a group claiming to be affiliated with the Police Benevolent Association Using USPS mail collection boxes Speeding Using debit cards at Market Basket 8: After postponing last summer, Madonna finally took to the TD Garden stage on Monday night. At what time? (Required) 7 p.m. 9:20 p.m. 10:15 p.m. 11 p.m. 9: A new report from WalletHub declared Massachusetts the best place to do what? (Required) Raise a family Make six figures Bicycle to work Leave 10: Departing New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick started off his farewell press conference Thursday with a joke about: (Required) Tom Brady Tim Tebow His sweatshirt collection Deflated footballs Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.