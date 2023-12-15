Quizzes

Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz.

A Mariah sighting, a roving toddler, and a deer explosion all figure into this week's news quiz.

A white-tailed deer forages for food, April 14, 2014, at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha, Wis. Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent via AP, File

By Peter Chianca

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.