Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. A moose meanders, Mac Jones asks for a hand, and The Fonz gets cool in this week’s news quiz. Wikimedia Commons

Boston.com News Quiz, Nov. 3, 2023 1: Radio listeners this week mourned the sudden passing of Kevin Karlson, who was a morning show host for almost 20 years on: (Required) WBCN WZLX WAAF WROR 2: Families were surprised this week to find a full-sized moose had joined the student drop-off line in front of an elementary school in: (Required) Ashland Groveland Rockland Rutland 3: As reported in a Boston.com story this week, the “CH3ATER” car spotted around Boston the last few Halloweens was not the product of a spurned lover but of the car’s creative owner, who painted it himself using: (Required) Latex paint Plasti Dip Hydro Dip A mix of tomato sauce and mercurochrome 4. What point of interest in Nantucket was slammed by a truck Sunday night in what was reportedly a hit-and-run crash? (Required) Seward Johnson's "God Bless America" sculpture The Main Street Fountain The Old Mill windmill Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy's new mailbox 5: Singer Reneé Rapp finally sang her song “I Hate Boston” in Boston this past week, telling the crowd: (Required) "It's not you I hate, just your stupid city" "In retrospect, 'hate' is probably kind of a strong word for my feelings about Boston, which are complicated" "I definitely don't hate Boston anymore" "Just kidding!" 6: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been suspended for doing what while playing the Florida Panthers on Monday? (Required) Fighting Making a dangerous hit Using an illegal stick Using abusive language 7: “Thanksgiving,” a new slasher movie set in Plymouth, Mass. and directed by Newton native Eli Roth (“Hostel”), features a pilgrim-themed homicidal maniac named: (Required) Edward Cutter Jack Carver Francis Masher Bartholomew Stuffing 8: Responding to a complaint from Lawyers for Civil Rights, a judge this week found that Gov. Maura Healey’s proposed shelter cap: (Required) Is illegal Is beyond the court's authority to influence Is perfectly fine Is fine but only for 90 days 9: Which former NFL quarterback revealed in a radio interview this week that struggling Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had reached out to him for advice? (Required) Aaron Rodgers Jay Cutler Dan Orlovsky Ben Roethlisberger 10: Emerson alum Henry Winkler, in his new memoir, discusses overcoming what learning disability in his rise to fame? (Required) Dyslexia Dyscalculia ADHD Auditory Processing Disorder (APD)