Quizzes

Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz.

An old record, Patriots ticket troubles, and Noah Kahan's favorite season all turn up in this week's news quiz.

Noah Kahan performs during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

By Peter Chianca

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.